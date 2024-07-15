

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors digested weak China GDP data and considered the potential implications of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,245 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday. Luxury giant Burberry slumped 16 percent after issuing a fresh profit warning.



Online grocer and tech company Ocado plummeted 8.6 percent as broker Bernstein downgraded the stock to 'underperform'.



ME Group International, a vending machine operator, rose 1.1 percent after reporting a robust performance for the six months ending 30 April 2024.



Brunner Investment Trust added 1 percent after reporting a rise in half-year profit.



Robert Walters declined 2.3 percent. The recruitment company has reported a decline in gross profit over the first half of the year and warned that tough macro conditions are likely to last longer than expected.



