

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corp. (AOS) announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Pureit from Unilever plc (UL) for a purchase price of approximately $120 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.



Pureit offers a broad range of residential water purification solutions and has annual sales of approximately $60 million, primarily in India.



The Company expects to complete the acquisition of Pureit by the end of 2024 and does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on earnings in the first year.



