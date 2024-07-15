

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Monday said it has launched L-Glutamine Oral Powder following approval from the Food and Drug Administration or FDA for ANI's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).



L-Glutamine Oral Powder is the generic version of the reference listed drug Endari.



The company said that U.S. annual sales for L-Glutamine oral powder were $20.2 billion based on May 2024 moving annual total (MAT) IQVIA data.



