Dalrada Financial Corp.: Dalrada Financial Corporation CEO Discusses Increased Corporate Momentum and Shares Company Updates in New Interview

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO), ("Dalrada," "the Company"), announces the availability of a new insightful interview with Company CEO Brian Bonar. This in-depth interview covers all of the important news and progress for Dalrada in recent months.

Highlights of Brian's interview with SmallCapVoice includes a discussion of his CEO of the Year Award from the San Diego Business Journal, his recent trip to New York City and the exciting opportunities for Dalrada via NYC's Local Law 97, the Company's appointment to the Minority Business RoundTable (MBRT), and much more.

Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/pYqKQTMkIzU

When asked about his recent trip to New York, Bonar mentioned specific legislation that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in new and existing buildings, stating, "Local Law 97 imposes significant fines for the installation and continued use of gas boilers. In the New York metro area-just the metro area, not New York State-the metro area uses approximately 60,000 gas boiler installations a year. They've all got to be converted away from gas to an alternative solution, mainly electricity. Our heat pump is the only heat pump that I'm aware of that does simultaneous heating and cooling. Therefore, it's an ideal target for us to go there and concentrate on the demand coming out of New York. If we only get 1% of those 60,000 gas boilers, it represents approximately $60 million in revenue for Dalrada over the next 18 months-and I would hope we'd get at least 1%."

Later in the interview, Bonar had this to say about the government and private contract opportunities with the MBRT: "We'll continue to move forward on that front and I would anticipate we'll start seeing revenues from government opportunities sometime in the first calendar quarter of next year, which will add to what we are going to try and achieve in the final two calendar quarters of 2024."

