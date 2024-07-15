KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures.

"Integrating Artelon's portfolio into Stryker's offerings will allow us to deliver best-in-class soft tissue fixation solutions," said Tim Lanier, president of Stryker's Trauma & Extremities division. "This acquisition strengthens our competitive edge. Leveraging Artelon's unique synthetic technology and extensive expertise positions us to continue driving innovation and solidify our leadership in the foot and ankle and sports medicine segments."

Artelon's technologies complement and expand the current range of products available to Stryker's foot and ankle and sports medicine specialist customers. Its differentiated synthetic technology is designed to enhance biological and mechanical ligament and tendon reconstruction with over 60,000 implantations worldwide.

"The acquisition of Artelon will offer enhanced solutions in the soft tissue fixation segment, enhancing our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers," said Brent Ladd, president of Stryker's Endoscopy division. "This is a significant milestone for Stryker as it will provide our customers with advanced technologies designed to improve patient outcomes."

