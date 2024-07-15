STIF: The Vigilex product range is enriched by the commercial launch of the new flameless discharge device VIGIFLAM Vi

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, July 15, 2024 - 5:45 p.m - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), a global specialist in explosion protection, announces the launch of a new VIGIFLAM Vi flameless discharge device, which will enhance the Group's Vigilex product range.

The explosion tests required to validate the effectiveness of the device for ATEX (ATmosphères EXplosibles) certification were successfully carried out in Norway at GEXCON, an approved explosion test center. These regulations stem from two European directives (2014/34/EU and 1999/92/EC), and provide a framework for the protection of workers exposed to the risk of explosive atmospheres.

An innovative product resulting from the Group's ongoing Research & Development work, VIGIFLAM Vi will be certified in the coming weeks and will soon be patented internationally. More compact and lighter than its predecessor, it will be easier and faster to install in industrial environments. VIGIFLAM Vi will be manufactured at the Group's three production sites, in France (head office), in China for the Asian market, and in Texas for the North American market (opening of the STIF plant in September 2024).

In line with changing operational needs for greater safety and efficiency of existing systems, VIGIFLAM Vi has already received numerous expressions of interest from international customers and distributors. Integrated within an already widely referenced product range, VIGIFLAM Vi will benefit from the rapid ramp-up of sales teams, and will make a significant contribution to Group sales in the medium term.

As a reminder, sales of the Vigilex Industry range (excluding BESS) grew by +140% between 2020 and 2023, representing an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of +34% over the period.

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of innovative industrial equipment intended for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts and compression couplings, the family group has diversified over the last ten years by developing in the field of protection passive against the risks of industrial dust explosions, and since 2022 in the activity of protection against the risks of explosion of battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 189 employees, internationally referenced and recognized product ranges, 3 factories spread between France and Asia, and soon in the USA, the Group intends to take a leading position in this sector directly linked to the exponential growth of renewable energies market.

