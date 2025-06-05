STIF: Syndicated bank loan secured for a total of EUR 40 million

PRESS RELEASE

Syndicated bank loan secured for a total of €40 million

Reaffirmed confidence of financial partners in the Group's development strategy and growth potential

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, June 05, 2025 - 5:45 pm - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), the explosion protection specialist, announces that it has concluded a financing package with its banking partners for a total of €40 million.

Backed by a solid financial structure consisting of available cash at December 31, 2024, of €16.6 million[1] and BPI financing of €6 million obtained in 2024, STIF has secured new bank financing to provide the Group with the resources it needs to support its growth trajectory.

This bank financing, in the form of amortizable loans and RCF (Revolving Credit Facilities), was negotiated with a banking pool led by Crédit Agricole Anjou-Maine and Société Générale and comprising 5 banks. They will enable the Group to increase its medium and long-term liquidity, while providing visibility and financial flexibility to seize new development opportunities.

This syndicated loan was signed on June 05, 2025, for a term of 5 to 7 years, maturing in 2032. It is structured in two tranches of €15 million and one tranche of €10 million.

José Burgos, CEO of STIF declares: «The signing of these major new financing lines underlines the quality of our relations with our long-standing and recent financial partners, and their support and confidence in the soundness of our business model and outlook. We have been able to benefit from advantageous terms on both the cost of financing and the framework conditions. This new credit facility gives us considerable flexibility to accelerate our strategic roadmap and plan our next steps. It is the Group's new instrument for achieving its growth objectives in the fast-expanding explosion protection markets. »

Crédit Agricole Anjou-Maine acted as Co-Arranger with Société Générale and documentation agent, the banking syndicate being made up of 5 partner banks: Crédit Agricole Anjou-Maine, Société Générale, CIC, BNP Paribas and LCL as lenders.

STIF was advised on this transaction by Kepler CF & Ashurst. The lenders were advised by Volt.

Next publication

H1 2025 sales: July 22, 2025 (after close of trading)

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified over the last ten years by expanding into the field of passive protection against the risks of industrial dust explosions, and since 2022 into the business of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With its 234-strong workforce, internationally recognized product ranges and 4 factories in France, Asia and the USA, the Group aims to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential market for renewable energies.

Contacts

STIF

External relations Department

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

02 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

01 56 88 11 22 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Michael Scholze

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

01 56 88 11 14

[1]Available cash = Cash at bank and in hand + Cash equivalents

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWqelcpuZ5eYyZ+elJiWmZNjmplqlWOVmWeVyJaaZpjHnHJil5pmZpmVZnJjlW1s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92086-20250605_stif_financing_vfinal.pdf