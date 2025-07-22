STIF - Revenue for the first half of 2025: +30% ( EUR 35.95 million)

PRESS RELEASE



Revenue for the first half of 2025: +30% (€35.95 million)

Simultaneous ramp-up of the Explosion Energy business linked to BESS and the Explosion Industry business

Outlook remains favorable, driven in particular by the dynamic BESS market in Asia and Europe

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, July 22, 2025 - 5:45 p.m. - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), a specialist in explosion protection, has published its consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025, ended June 30.

In line with the change in revenue, the Group's management has decided to change the structure of its reporting and make its segment information easier to read. Business activity is now structured around three distinct sectors: "Explosion Energy" (BESS), "Explosion Industry" and "Other products" (buckets, fittings, handling, etc.). The comparative financial information below has been restated based on this new segmentation.

(in € million) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Total revenue 35.95 27.66 +30% Explosion Energy 17.42 10.96 +58.9% Explosion Industry 7.34 5.50 +33.5% Other products 11.19 11.19 ns

José Burgos, Chairman and CEO of STIF, said: "The first half of 2025 ended with another remarkable performance, marked by strong growth in Group revenue. This commercial momentum demonstrates the strength of our model, the relevance of our strategy and, above all, the unwavering commitment of our teams around the world. I would like to warmly thank all our employees, partners, and distributors for their dedication, professionalism, and innovative spirit, which make a difference every day. This positive momentum reinforces our ambition and opens up encouraging prospects for the rest of the year, characterized by customer loyalty, the quality of our products, and a constant desire to anticipate the needs of our markets."

Strong and sustainable revenue growth

The STIF Group's consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to €35.95 million, up 30% (+€8.3 million) compared to the same period last year. This performance reflects the simultaneous ramp-up in sales of products dedicated to the protection of BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) and products related to explosion protection in industrial environments.

In the BESS segment, STIF recorded half-year revenue of €17.42 million, compared with €10.96 million for the first half of 2024. It was driven in particular by strong demand for products in Asia, following the various business volumes signed at the beginning of the year with Fluence and Sungrow, major players in the international energy storage products and services market. In line with the sharp increase in the Group's consolidated revenue, this activity now accounts for nearly 50% of total business volumes.

Sales of explosion protection solutions for industrial environments benefited from an innovative product range and a geographical presence in several promising markets. This activity generated revenue of €7.34 million in the first half of 2025, up 33.5% compared to the same period last year, representing 20.4% of half-year revenue. The launch at the end of 2024 of the new flameless relief panel, Vigiflam Vi, contributed significantly to this growth momentum.

During the same half-year, revenue from the "Other products" segment related to the Group's core businesses (buckets, couplings, handling equipment, etc.) remained at levels equivalent to those of the first half of 2024, demonstrating the quality and robustness of this business, which supported the Group's overall performance.

Internationally, strong momentum in Asia and balanced revenue distribution by geographic region

In the first half of 2025, strong growth was initially driven by Asia, where revenue reached €11.3 million, a fivefold increase compared with the first half of the previous year. Sales in this region were the result of the ramp-up of orders signed in 2024, the development of BESS product sales to Fluence and Sungrow, and the start of sales to Tesla China, which opened its new BESS production plant at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

In Europe (excluding France), the business posted revenue of €9.6 million, up 33.7%, driven in particular by business volumes related to the BESS market won from Nidec, CEN, and Siemens. In France, the business posted slight growth.

In North America, sales for the first half of the year came in at €9.3 million, down slightly compared to the same period in 2024 (€12.1 million), due to a one-off destocking at Tesla following significant deliveries at the end of 2024.

An analysis of sales by geographical area highlights the quality of STIF's diversification of commercial outlets. Asia accounted for 31% of sales in the first half of the year, while Europe (excluding France, 27%), North America (26%) and France (14%) demonstrated the Group's solid foothold in a number of mature markets.

2025 targets confirmed, strategic and operational roadmap to follow

Building on its current levels of activity and ongoing discussions with all major players in the industrial and energy security market in Europe and internationally, the Group is looking to the future with confidence, and serenity. It confirms its ambition to achieve strong annual revenue growth in 2025 of more than 20% compared to 2024 revenue, on a like-for-like basis (excluding acquisitions).

The integration, completed on July 1st, 2025, of the Belgian company Stuvex, a leading European player in active explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments, will also contribute to the Group's strong and profitable growth in 2025 and beyond. This acquisition is fully in line with STIF's long-term strategy to strengthen its independence, increase the recurrence of its revenues and assert the strength of its product offering, which is perfectly suited to the safety challenges of today and tomorrow.

Finally, the Group would like to remind you that it will publish a new strategic and commercial roadmap, accompanied by new financial targets, in October when it announces its half-year results.

Upcoming events

Results for the 1st half of 2025: October 1st, 2025 (after market close)

Investor Day: October 2nd, 2025

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts, and compression fittings, the family-owned group has diversified over the past decade by expanding into passive and active protection against industrial dust explosion risks and protection against explosion risks in battery energy storage systems (BESS). With a headcount close to 350, internationally recognized product ranges, and four factories in France, Asia, and the US, the Group aims to become a global player in industrial and energy safety in Europe and internationally.

Contact

STIF

External Relations Department

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

+33 (0)2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Michael Scholze

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 (0)6 85 86 17 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yXByYpxmaJiZl2psapaZZ5Znm29klGDJbWbGl5dsZcmaa2ySyWtim8WbZnJklmpv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93159-20250722_stif_cas12025_vfinal.pdf