STIF: Acquisition of StuvEx, Belgian industrial player specialized in active protection against explosion risks

PRESS RELEASE

Acquisition of StuvEx, Belgian industrial player specialized in active protection against explosion risks

Emergence of a global player in industrial and energy safety, in Europe and worldwide

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, July 1st, 2025 - 05.45 p.m. - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), a specialist in passive explosion protection, announces the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Belgian company StuvEx, a leading European player in active explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments. This follows the signing of the binding offer announced on June 24.

This strategic transaction marks a major milestone in STIF's growth trajectory, reinforcing its position as a european co-leader in the field of explosion protection. By integrating an active protection offering to complement its historical know-how in passive protection, STIF has become a key player in industrial and energy security.

With 50 employees, StuvEx is a Belgian company specializing in the design, engineering, implementation and maintenance of systems that enable active protection against dust and gas explosions. It has a strong reputation in the agri-food, chemical, dust treatment and wood sectors with commercial operations concentrated mainly in the Benelux, France and the United Kingdom.

StuvEx achieved revenue of €13.0 million in 2024 and is a profitable company. The EBITDA margin has historically a level of profitability in line with the industry sector. The acquisition is financed mainly by bank debt and the company will be consolidated in the Group's financial statements as from 01/07/2025.

José Burgos, Chairman and CEO of STIF, said: "The integration of StuvEx enables STIF to increase the recurrence of its revenues, strengthen its industrial independence, and offer complete, certified solutions that meet the growing challenges of safety. Multiple synergies are expected: complementarity of product offerings, expansion of the product range, development of high value-added services, acceleration of international commercial reach, and entry into new market segments, including the military field. We are pleased to welcome the StuvEx teams to the Group. Together, we are becoming a key player in industrial and energy risk prevention on a global scale."

STIF has been supported in this transaction by Banque Delubac et Cie (M&A advice), ACR Avocats (legal advice) and Baker Tilly (due diligence and legal advice).

Next publication

H1 2025 sales: July 22, 2025 (after close of trading)

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified over the last ten years by expanding into the field of passive protection against the risks of industrial dust explosions, and since 2022 into the business of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With its 234-strong workforce, internationally recognized product ranges and 4 factories in France, Asia and the USA, the Group aims to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential market for renewable energies.

Contacts

STIF

External relations Department

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

02 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

01 56 88 11 22 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Michael Scholze

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

01 56 88 11 14

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ympuacZtl5fKlWtslMiXaWSVbJqUmJLHbWbHlWGeaZmcmmxol5llnJaVZnJjnGlv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92749-stif_acquisition_july2025_vfinal.pdf