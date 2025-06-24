STIF: plan to acquire StuvEx, a Belgian industrial player specialized in active protection against explosion risks

PRESS RELEASE

Plan to acquire StuvEx, a Belgian industrial player specialized in active protection against explosion risks

Expansion of the Group's product range for protecting against explosions in industrial environments and strengthening of its position as a European co-leader

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, June 24, 2025 - 07.45 a.m. - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), a specialist in passive explosion protection, announces it has signed a binding offer for the proposed acquisition of 100% of StuvEx, a leading European player in technologies and devices enabling active explosion protection in industrial environments.

With 50 employees, StuvEx is a Belgian company specializing in the design, engineering, implementation and maintenance of systems that enable active protection against dust and gas explosions. It has a strong reputation in the agri-food, chemical, dust treatment and wood sectors with commercial operations concentrated mainly in the Benelux, France and the United Kingdom. StuvEx achieved revenue of €13.0 million in 2024 and is a profitable company. The planned acquisition would be financed mainly by bank debt.

José Burgos, Chairman and CEO of STIF, said: "The planned acquisition of StuvEx would mark a new and transformative step in STIF's history. Our ambition is to join forces with a company that shares the same industrial culture, the same innovation spirit and the same quality and safety standards. Together, we would create a robust and agile Group, able to meet all of the expanding needs of industrial players. Having focused over the last fifteen years on passive explosion protection and reducing consequences, our Group would integrate an offer focused on active explosion protection, preventing, detecting and avoiding explosions. Our product range would expand to include comprehensive and ever more efficient solutions that are certified, to serve all our customers. We would be delighted to welcome the StuvEx teams to the STIF Group. Their expertise, commitment and reputation would be a great asset in speeding up our development in order to become a key player in industrial and energy security, in Europe and internationally."

A shared industrial vision and complementary products that multiply our growth potential

The planned acquisition of StuvEx by STIF originated from an industrial vision and a shared desire to propose an integrated, comprehensive, innovative offer of components that comply with the strictest international standards for the prevention and management of industrial explosions.

It would open up new business development prospects for the entire Group. Like its long-standing competitors that offer product families for both active and passive protection against explosions, the integration project of StuvEx would enable the STIF Group to acquire the necessary complementarity of range needed to become a recognized and essential player in this market. What is more, STIF would benefit from StuvEx's procurement of devices, including the entire activity for the purchase and resale of passive products that was previously carried out with third-party players that competed with STIF, thus offering potential for substitutions. StuvEx, for its part, would benefit from STIF's extensive sales network of both resellers and distributors, to facilitate the distribution of its proprietary active protection products and speed up the international growth of its business, particularly in North America and Asia.

At the same time, as part of this acquisition project, STIF would integrate a new service and maintenance activity covering active protective equipment, an activity carried out directly at end users and industrial key accounts of StuvEx. These essential services are intended for customers and represent a significant part of the Belgian company's activity, providing a recurring revenue stream and visibility on future revenue.

StuvEx's technical research and consultancy activity would serve as a significant new commercial lever in relation to customers' equipment choices, benefiting all of the Group's entities. By working closely with STIF's research and development teams, it would contribute to the emergence of new active explosion protection solutions in strategic areas of Battery Energy Storage Systems.

StuvEx also has specific skills in the military field. StuvEx is the official distributor in Belgium and the Netherlands of equipment and tools intended to protect people against bomb explosions and the risk of explosive fragmentation (bomb suits, helmets, remote controlled vehicles, robots, inspection and detection equipment). These activities would represent additional added value, both technical and commercial, within the Group.

STIF, a global player in explosion protection in industrial and energy environments

These geographical, technological and commercial cross-synergies would strengthen the Group's positioning in the entire industrial and energy explosion safety segment - from preventive engineering through to active and passive risk management. This planned acquisition would be fully in line with STIF's long-term strategy to strengthen its independence, increase recurring revenue and consolidate the strength of its product offering, which is perfectly suited to both current and future industrial and energy security needs.

This operation is set to be completed within 1 to 3 weeks.

STIF is supported in this transaction by Banque Delubac et Cie (M&A advice), ACR Avocats (legal advice) and Baker Tilly (due diligence and legal advice).

STIF wins the "Export Performance" Award at the 2025 CCI France International Trophies

STIF was honored on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the 5th edition of the CCI France International Awards, receiving the "Export Performance" award during a ceremony held at the Pavillon d'Armenonville in Paris.

Organized by CCI France International, the event aims to highlight the most dynamic French companies operating on the international stage. It brought together nearly 500 participants, including representatives from French Chambers of Commerce abroad in 70 countries, members of parliament, local authorities, and key Team France Export partners (CCI France, Business France, Bpifrance, French Foreign Trade Advisors, etc.).

Out of 90 company applications, 21 finalists were shortlisted by the jury, with 7 winners ultimately selected. With 87% of its revenue generated outside France, STIF stood out in the Export Performance category. The award recognizes the company's excellence in international growth, its commercial agility, and its strong contribution to promoting French economic influence beyond national borders.

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified over the last ten years by expanding into the field of passive protection against the risks of industrial dust explosions, and since 2022 into the business of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With its 234-strong workforce, internationally recognized product ranges and 4 factories in France, Asia and the USA, the Group aims to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential market for renewable energies.

