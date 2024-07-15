Mobile Global Esports Announces Shiv Naresh as Official Apparel and Footwear Sponsor

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MGAM), India's leading esports organization, is excited to announce its partnership with Shiv Naresh, an esteemed Indian sportswear brand, as its exclusive apparel and footwear sponsor for the year. This association will ensure our team players are equipped with the best in comfort and performance wear.

Shiv Naresh, headquartered in Karampura, Delhi, has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality sportswear. The brand is renowned for sponsoring some of India's most celebrated athletes, including Mary Kom, Abhinav Bindra, Karnam Malleswari, and the Indian hockey team. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Shiv Naresh has established a strong presence in the Indian sports market and garnered a loyal customer base.

"We are excited to welcome Shiv Naresh to the Team Mogo Esports family," said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO Mogo Esports. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. We believe that providing our players with top-notch apparel and footwear will enhance their performance and comfort, allowing them to focus on what they do best - competing and winning."

This partnership is about promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, a vision shared by both Mogo Esports and Shiv Naresh. The collaboration will see Team Mogo players donning Shiv Naresh's state-of-the-art sportswear, designed to provide maximum comfort and performance.

"Esports players deserve the same level of comfort and quality that traditional athletes enjoy," said Shiv Prakash Sign, Director - Shiv Naresh. "We are excited to bring our expertise in sportswear to the esports arena and support Team Mogo Esports in their quest for excellence."

Mogo Esports continues to change the narrative in the competitive gaming world, this partnership with Shiv Naresh is set to elevate the team's game-day experience, ensuring they are always at their best, both on and off the screen.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

