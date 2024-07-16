

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) issued an update on trading for the three months ended 30 June 2024. The Group said it has delivered good growth in its first quarter, consistent with its expectations. Revenue was up 7% at actual exchange rates from ongoing activities and 8% at constant exchange rates, with organic revenue growth of 7%.



Looking forward, Experian plc said its growth expectations for the full year are unchanged. The Group continues to expect organic revenue growth of between 6-8% and margin accretion of 30-50 basis points, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.



