

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride Plc (MCB.L), a personal products care company, said on Tuesday that it expects annual adjusted operating income to be in line with the recently upgraded market expectations of 66.4 million pounds.



The Group noted that its annual revenue has improved by 6.2 percent on a constant currency basis, while 5.2 percent on a reported rates.



This is due to strong volumes, with overall sales volumes up 5.7 percent with private label volumes growth of 7.2 percent.



In addition, the company's contract manufacturing volumes grew 13.4 percent in the second half, driven by fourth quarter volumes from the commencement of a significant new long-term contract.



The Group is scheduled to release its annual results on September 17.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX