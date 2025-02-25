LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of household and personal care products, reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in its first half, with increased volume.Looking ahead, the company said its fiscal 2025 earnings are on track to be in line with internal expectations, supported by market conditions and operational delivery.For the first half, profit before taxation climbed to 25.7 million pounds from 17.4 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 10.9 pence, up from 7.0 pence last year.Adjusted profit before taxation was 26.7 million pounds, compared to prior year's 22.4 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 11.9 pence, compared to 9.5 pence last year.Revenue for the period edged up 0.7 percent to 471.4 million pounds from last year's 468.0 million pounds. Revenue grew 2.9 percent at constant currency.Total volume growth was 5.9 percent, with private label volumes increasing by 2.4 percent and contract manufacturing volumes rising 69.0 percent following launch of two key contracts.Further, McBride maintained that the Board's intention is to reinstate dividends at the end of the financial year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX