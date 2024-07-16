Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside information: Endomines reports high-grade exploration results from Southern Gold Line

Endomines Finland Plc, Stock Exchange Release, Inside Information July 16th 2024 at 10.30 EEST

Inside information: Endomines reports high-grade exploration results from Southern Gold Line

Endomines is pleased to report results from exploration drilling program carried out in the spring 2024 at Korvilansuo, in the Karelian Gold Line. The drilling counts 12 holes totaling 1824.15 m. The results, highlighted below, confirm the continuity of the Korvilansuo gold mineralised veins towards North. The discovery of wide, near surface gold mineralised zones immediately North of the Korvilansuo deposit supports further resource growth potential in the area. In particular, KVS-103 successfully extended towards surface the high-grade gold mineralised vein intercepted in KVS-100 with 3.8 m @ 8.4 g/t gold from 100.9 m (reported October 19, 2023). All the holes drilled in the area in 2024 returned intercepts above lower cut-of grade of 0.4 g/t. The significant drill intersections from the Korvilansuo 2024 drilling program are presented in Table 1 and locations of the new drill holes are presented in the map (Figure 1).

Highlights of the spring 2024 Korvilansuo drilling program:

Drill hole KVS-103 intersected 31.60 meters at 2.02 g/t gold from 29.30 m Including 0.80 meter at 19.00 g/t gold from 28.90 m. Including 1.05 meter at 4.38 g/t gold from 37.40 m. Including 8.40 meters at 4.09 g/t gold from 43.40 m. Including 0.80 meter at 27.30 g/t gold from 44.40 m.

from 29.30 m Drill hole KVS-112 intersected 1.70 meters at 17.72 g/t gold from 27.80 m, Including 0.90 meters at 31.70 g/t gold from 28.6 m.

from 27.80 m,

"We are pleased to see that the drilling campaign confirmed the extension of the Korvilansuo deposit towards North. This wide and strong continuation, close to the surface, has a positive effect on our future resource update. On the other hand, the base of till sampling results published on the 11th July indicate the potential of the deposit in the South direction. We will continue explorational drilling in the Southern Gold Line area during August-December 2024. Wide mineralization with high gold grade veins is ideal for taking the area into production in the future." comments Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of the company, and continues, "We see the exploration potential of the Karelian gold line very significant and will continue our work to define >1M ounce deposit in the area. Our long-term vision is to have several large gold operations in the area, making it a major sustainable gold production area in the world."

Karelian Gold Line

The Karelian Gold Line is 40-kilometer-long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. The Pampalo mine has produced 190,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.6 g/t. Endomines controls 100% of the exploration rights covering over 100 km2 across the Karelian Gold Line.

Drilling technical

All surface drilling has been carried out by KDC Oy, using WL-66 tubes, resulting in core of 50.5 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations, have been surveyed by using mine survey equipment. Downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations have been completed with SPT GyroMaster survey tool. All core has been oriented with SPT CoreMaster equipment.

Assay and QA/QC procedures

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines own personnel. The drill cores have been cut in half by Palsatech Oy in Kemi prior to the shipping to CRS' laboratory in Kempele. Samples were sent to CRS' laboratory in Kempele for preparation (code PRP-929) and then sent to MS Analytical laboratory in Langley, Canada, where samples were analyzed by methods FAS-111 (Gold), and IMS-230 (multi element). Gold over 10 g/t was re-analysed with FAS-415.

Normal QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) procedures have been adhered to on all the samples, with standards, blanks and duplicates routinely submitted as part of the sampling program. The quality of sample preparation, security integrity and chemical assays was equal to, or exceeded, current industrial standards and the requirements of the JORC-code.

Competent Person

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals, FAMMP, -standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 2 000 shares in Endomines.

Figure 1 - Location map of the 2024 drilling program drillholes collars in relation to existing holes prior to 2024 drilling campaign and gold concentration in base of till at Korvilansuo, Karelian Gold Line.

Table 1 - Diamond drilling results 2024 from Korvilansuo, Karelian Gold Line, Finland

Hole ID Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip Length From To Downhole Au (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) length (m) (g/t) KVS-101 712779.5 6970194.7 179.3 134.7 -46.0 149.20 52.20 53.00 0.80 0.67 55.05 56.05 1.00 0.44 96.65 97.85 1.20 4.61 105.95 106.85 0.90 0.60 KVS-102 712719.1 6970254.8 179.0 138.0 -44.1 151.30 30.00 39.85 9.85 0.79 including 30.90 33.00 2.10 1.93 62.30 69.00 6.70 0.54 including 64.20 65.00 0.80 1.22 91.55 92.60 1.05 0.52 106.85 107.85 1.00 0.44 132.30 133.50 1.20 1.47 146.05 147.10 1.05 0.91 KVS-103 712667.8 6970307.3 179.3 136.4 -44.2 151.20 23.80 55.40 31.60 2.02 including 28.90 29.70 0.80 19.00 and 37.40 38.45 1.05 4.38 and 43.40 51.80 8.40 4.09 including 44.40 45.20 0.80 27.30 96.35 99.20 2.85 0.30 123.00 128.70 5.70 1.00 including 123.00 123.90 0.90 4.43 143.95 145.05 1.10 0.49 147.70 150.00 2.30 0.52 KVS-104 712788.9 6970344.3 179.5 134.0 -44.4 151.50 13.30 14.30 1.00 1.69 83.45 84.25 0.80 1.55 125.30 127.40 2.10 1.32 KVS-105 712718.3 6970414.7 178.6 132.1 -46.7 130.50 51.50 59.15 7.65 0.83 including 53.40 54.40 1.00 3.12 77.20 78.10 0.90 0.41 84.20 85.20 1.00 0.53 KVS-106 712820.4 6970415.6 179.7 132.7 -45.3 151.65 67.80 68.90 1.10 1.02 KVS-107 712753.9 6970481.2 180.3 134.0 -45.3 151.70 44.90 46.00 1.10 0.46 55.10 55.90 0.80 5.90 133.30 134.10 0.80 0.47 149.85 150.90 1.05 0.89 KVS-108 712691.2 6970358.1 179.1 131.8 -46.5 151.70 7.65 8.50 0.85 0.42 21.55 23.20 1.65 0.55 36.95 39.95 3.00 0.53 48.55 49.35 0.80 3.00 105.10 105.90 0.80 0.54 KVS-109 712638.4 6970409.4 178.7 139.2 -44.7 151.40 98.20 99.10 0.90 0.63 KVS-110 712582.5 6970462.1 179.5 140.4 -45.5 150.80 96.20 97.00 0.80 0.80 KVS-111 712638.5 6970290.4 179.0 139.3 -45.2 151.50 59.60 60.70 1.10 2.19 66.85 69.00 2.15 1.34 133.95 135.10 1.15 0.69 146.10 146.90 0.80 1.32 KVS-112 712514.2 6970320.3 179.2 134.7 -60.7 181.70 27.80 29.50 1.70 17.72 including 28.60 29.50 0.90 31.70 46.05 47.15 1.10 2.87 128.00 129.80 1.80 1.20

Note: A lower cut-off of 0.4 g/t Au and a maximum 5 m consecutive internal dilution was used for reporting. No upper cut-off grade was applied, and all figures rounded up. True widths are not yet determined.

