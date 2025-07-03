Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3XJ | ISIN: FI4000508023 | Ticker-Symbol: H13
Frankfurt
03.07.25 | 08:03
24,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,80026,30012:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 10:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-June 2025: Gold production continues its strong growth

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside Information - 3/7/2024, at 11:00 EEST

Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-June 2025: Gold production continues its strong growth

Pampalo's gold production increased by 25.8 % in January-June 2025 compared to the corresponding period in 2024. In April-June, gold production increased by 33.5 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2024, amounting to 134.3 kilograms and 4,319 ounces

  • During the first half of the year, the production was 274.7 kg (218.3 kg) in kilograms and 8,832 oz (7,019 oz) in ounces.
  • For the full year 2024, Endomines produced 444.9 kg (equivalent to 14,304 ounces) of gold.

Published production volumes are based on preliminary data, the final figures may change slightly after final specifications have been received for all deliveries to customers. However, the change in the figures reported here is not expected to be significant.

The company's full-year 2025 production is expected to be between 16,000 and 22,000 ounces (497.7 kg - 684.3 kg). The growth in production is anticipated to be higher during H2-2025.

"I am very pleased with our production in the first half of the year. Our production has grown for the sixth consecutive quarter compared to the corresponding period. The production in the first half of the year is the highest semi-annual production since the restart of production in December 2021. The clear increase in production volumes enables the implementation of strategic measures on a fast schedule. Additionally, the current strong gold market encourages investments towards higher production volumes. The average gold price in January-June 2025 was 3,072 USD/ounce, compared to the average price of 2,205 USD/ounce in the comparison period," comments Kari Vyhtinen, the CEO of the company.

Further information:
Kari Vyhtinen
CEO
Endomines Finland Plc
kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com
+358 40 585 0050

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to seven gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. We are a growing mining company that embraces new ways of thinking; we want to leave a positive footprint where we operate, which is why our goal is to grow the Karelian gold line into a significant, sustainable gold-producing region. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.