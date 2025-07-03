Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-June 2025: Gold production continues its strong growth

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside Information - 3/7/2024, at 11:00 EEST

Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-June 2025: Gold production continues its strong growth

Pampalo's gold production increased by 25.8 % in January-June 2025 compared to the corresponding period in 2024. In April-June, gold production increased by 33.5 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2024, amounting to 134.3 kilograms and 4,319 ounces

During the first half of the year, the production was 274.7 kg (218.3 kg) in kilograms and 8,832 oz (7,019 oz) in ounces.

For the full year 2024, Endomines produced 444.9 kg (equivalent to 14,304 ounces) of gold.

Published production volumes are based on preliminary data, the final figures may change slightly after final specifications have been received for all deliveries to customers. However, the change in the figures reported here is not expected to be significant.

The company's full-year 2025 production is expected to be between 16,000 and 22,000 ounces (497.7 kg - 684.3 kg). The growth in production is anticipated to be higher during H2-2025.

"I am very pleased with our production in the first half of the year. Our production has grown for the sixth consecutive quarter compared to the corresponding period. The production in the first half of the year is the highest semi-annual production since the restart of production in December 2021. The clear increase in production volumes enables the implementation of strategic measures on a fast schedule. Additionally, the current strong gold market encourages investments towards higher production volumes. The average gold price in January-June 2025 was 3,072 USD/ounce, compared to the average price of 2,205 USD/ounce in the comparison period," comments Kari Vyhtinen, the CEO of the company.

