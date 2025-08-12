Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: New Drill Results from the Pampalo Mine Confirm the Continuation of a High-Grade Gold Zone at Upcoming Production Levels

Endomines Finland Plc - inside information - 12.8.2025, at 10:45 EEST

Inside Information: New Drill Results from the Pampalo Mine Confirm the Continuation of a High-Grade Gold Zone at Upcoming Production Levels

Endomines has reported the results of its drilling program conducted at the Pampalo gold mine during January-June. The results confirm the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization below current production levels, supporting the company's objective to increase annual gold production.

The drilling program included 60 diamond drill holes with a total length of 5,482 meters. Drilling was focused on an area representing the next 60 vertical meters below the current production zone. This area is planned to be mined during 2026-2027.

The aim of the program was to complement the high-grade drill results obtained in 2024 (release dated February 26, 2025) and to verify the continuation of gold mineralization between mine levels 915 and 975.

The newly obtained results indicate that the planned production area contains a wide, high-grade gold zone, further confirming the potential for continued and expanded gold production at Pampalo.

Highlights from the Pampalo drill results:

Drill hole T-1998 intersected 16.3 m with a grade of 5.6 g/t gold , including 1.0 m with a grade of 20.0 g/t gold from 108.0 m

with a grade of , including with a grade of from 108.0 m Drill hole T-2042 intersected 2.9 m with a grade of 20.3 g/t gold (10.7 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 100.3 m, including 1.1 m with a grade of 44.2 g/t gold from 101.2 m

with a grade of (10.7 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 100.3 m, including with a grade of from 101.2 m Drill hole T-2061 intersected 5.4 m with a grade of 7.0 g/t gold from 58.4 m, including 2.0 m with a grade of 16.0 g/t gold from 62.0 m

with a grade of from 58.4 m, including with a grade of g/t gold from 62.0 m Drill hole T-2069 intersected 5.9 m with a grade of 9.0 g/t gold from 56.6 m, including 1.5 m with a grade of 19.7 g/t gold from 57.4 m

with a grade of from 56.6 m, including with a grade of g/t gold from 57.4 m Drill hole T-2079 intersected 8.1 m with a grade of 5.8 g/t gold from 59.3 m, including 2.5 m with a grade of 13.3 g/t gold from 60.4 m

with a grade of from 59.3 m, including with a grade of from 60.4 m Drill hole T-2080 intersected 7.8 m with a grade of 5.7 g/t gold (5.1 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 57.2m, including 1.0 m with a grade of 24.9 g/t gold from 59.2 m

with a grade of (5.1 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 57.2m, including with a grade of from 59.2 m Drill hole T-2090 intersected 4.0 m with a grade of 9.3 g/t gold (7.3 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 71.9 m, including 0.9 m with a grade of 29.0 g/t gold from 75.0 m

"Securing future production is a key part of our strategy. The recently obtained drill results are excellent and confirm the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization in the upcoming production areas. I'm very pleased with the extent of the mineralized zone and the gold grades. Our goal is to increase gold production in the coming years, and these new drill results provide a solid foundation for our operational planning," commented Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines.

The next underground drilling program at the Pampalo mine is scheduled to begin in autumn 2025. It will target areas below mine level 975, with the objective of defining additional mineral resources for future production at Pampalo.

The intersections from the drilling program are presented in Appendix 1, and the locations of the new drill holes are shown on the longitudinal section in Appendix 2.

Drilling technology and quality assurance

All underground drilling has been carried out by KDC Oy, using BQTK tubes, resulting in core of 40.7 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations, start azimuths and dips have been surveyed by using mine survey equipment. A downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations has been completed with the SPT GyroMaster survey tool. Selected core has been oriented with SPT CoreMaster equipment.

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines own personnel. The preparation and assaying of the underground drillings core samples have been carried out at Endomines laboratory in Pampalo, Finland or at the CRS Minlab Oy in Kempele, Finland. The sample procedure used at the laboratory was MPC's PAL1000 PULVERISE AND LEACH machine with AAS finishing. The used sample size was 500 g of crushed core.

Normal QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) procedures have been adhered to on all the samples, with standards, blanks and duplicates routinely submitted as part of the sampling program. The quality of sample preparation, security integrity and chemical assays was equal to, or exceeded, current industrial standards and the requirements of the JORC-code.

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals, FAMMP-standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 2,000 shares in Endomines.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen?

CEO?

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com?

+358 40 585 0050?

Jani Rautio

Chief Technical Officer

jani.rautio@endomines.com

+358 50 593 0812

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to seven gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. We are a growing mining company that embraces new ways of thinking; we want to leave a positive footprint where we operate, which is why our goal is to grow the Karelian gold line into a significant, sustainable gold-producing region. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.?

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.