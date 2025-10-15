Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines Reports High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Hosko

Endomines Finland Plc - inside information - 15.10.2025 at 12:30

Inside Information: Endomines Reports High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Hosko

Endomines Finland Oyj has completed the drilling program carried out during summer 2025 at the Hosko gold mine. The program included a total of 31 diamond drill holes with a combined length of 3,030 meters. The results confirm the company's understanding of the gold distribution and the geometry of the ore body in the planned production areas below the Hosko open pit.

The Hosko gold mine is located 10 kilometers north of the Pampalo mine. The Hosko open pit was opened in February 2024, and the underground mine in September 2024. Currently, operations at Hosko are focused on the underground mine.

The objective of the drilling program was to supplement data from the planned underground production area between mine levels 125 and 148, and to test the gold potential below level 125. Based on the results, the company will refine the Hosko gold resource model and mine plan.

Key drill intercepts from Hosko:

Drill hole HOT-027 intersected 1.2 m with a grade of 1.5 g/t gold from 33.4 m and 4.1 m with a grade of 6.5 g/t gold from 73.0 m, (including 0.8 m with a grade of 18.3 g/t gold from 73.9 m), and 2.1 m with a grade of 9.7 g/t gold from 99.2 m

"Hosko is a key part of our production now and in the future. The gold intercepts we've received show Hosko's typical short but extremely high-grade gold zones. On the other hand, after these drillings we understand the geology of the area much better and can focus our activities on the right production zones. This gives us a strong foundation to move forward," commented Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines.

The intersections from the drilling program are presented in Appendix 1, and the locations of the new drill holes are shown on the longitudinal section in Appendix 2.

Geology of Hosko

At Hosko, gold occurs in quartz-tourmaline veins and breccias. The geometry and continuity of the quartz-tourmaline veins are well defined within the planned production area. In Hosko, gold typically occurs as coarse grains, which causes significant variation in the gold grades of ore lenses.

Drilling technology and quality assurance

All underground drilling was carried out by KDC Oy, using BQTK tubes, resulting in core diameter of 40.7 mm. Drill hole locations, start azimuths and dips were surveyed by using mine survey equipment. Deviations in azimuth and dip were measured with the SPT GyroMaster device. All drill cores were oriented using the SPT CoreMaster device.

The drill core documentation was carried out by Endomines' personnel. Sample preparation and analysis were conducted at Endomines' laboratory in Pampalo or at CRS Oy in Kempele. The analytical method used was MPC's PAL1000 Pulverise and Leach method with AAS instrumentation. Samples consisted of 1,000 grams of crushed drill core.

All samples were subject to QA/QC procedures based on industry standards, including standard samples, blanks, and duplicates. Sample preparation, safety, and chemical analysis meet or exceed current industry standards and the requirements of the JORC Code.

The technical content of this release has been prepared and approved by MSc Jani Rautio, Eurogeologist, who holds Qualified Person status under the standards of the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals (FAMMP). Jani Rautio is employed by Endomines and owns 2,000 shares in the company.

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to seven gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. We are a growing mining company that embraces new ways of thinking; we want to leave a positive footprint where we operate, which is why our goal is to grow the Karelian gold line into a significant, sustainable gold-producing region. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.?

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.