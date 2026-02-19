Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines reports high-grade drill results from the Pampalo gold mine - results provide strong foundation for future production growth

Endomines Finland Plc - inside information - 19.2.2026, at 10:15

Inside Information: Endomines reports high-grade drill results from the Pampalo gold mine - results provide strong foundation for future production growth

Endomines Finland Plc reports the results of the drilling program carried out at the Pampalo Gold Mine between September and December 2025. The program complements the previous drilling results announced on 12 August 2025. The new results confirm that high-grade gold mineralization continues below the current production levels and support the company's target of increasing its annual gold production.

The drilling program comprised 63 diamond drill holes with a total length of 5,847 metres. Drilling focused on the planned production area between mine levels 955 and 1035, representing the next 80 vertical metres below the current production area. In addition, four drill holes (T-2154-T-2157) were directed below level 1035 to verify the downward continuation of the mineralization.

The results show that the high gold grades and mineable widths of the Pampalo deposit continue at depth.

Highlights from the Pampalo drill results:

Drill hole T-2128 intersected: 9.0 m @ 12.5 g/t gold (11.3 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 108.2 m

Drill hole T-2112 intersected: 9.2 m @ 9.3 g/t gold from 44.00 m Including 1.3 m @ 19.9 g/t gold from 46.3 m

Drill hole T-2111B intersected: 13.30 m @ 6.4 g/t gold (6.1 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 56.00 m Including 1.0 m @ 23.2 g/t gold from 57.0 m 6.4 m @ 7.4 g/t gold from 72.8 m

Drill hole T-2095 intersected: 6.3 m @ 11.2 g/t gold (10.4 g/t when capped at 20 g/t) from 78.0 m Including 1.0 m @ 25.1 g/t gold from 79.0 m 1.2 m @ 21.9 g/t gold from 92.6 m

Drill hole T-2155 (deep extension) intersected: 12.0 m @ 5.4 g/t gold from 177.9 m Including 0.5 m @ 17.8 g/t gold from 189.5 m



The intersections from the drilling program are presented in Appendix 1, and the locations of the new drill holes are shown on the longitudinal section in Appendix 2.

"I am very pleased with the excellent results obtained from Pampalo. The underground production at Pampalo forms the foundation of our gold output, and the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization below the current production levels supports the ongoing continuity of our operations. We are a growth-oriented company, and our goal is to increase our production volumes every year," commented Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of the company.

Resource Estimate Update in Preparation

The company is currently preparing an update to the Pampalo mineral resource estimate, which will be published during March. At the same time, the mine's production plan will be refined to reflect the newly obtained drilling results.

The next underground drilling program is scheduled to commence in spring 2026. The program will focus on the areas below mine level 1035, with the objective of increasing and upgrading the mineral resources at Pampalo.

Drilling technology and quality assurance

All underground drilling has been carried out by Comadev Oy, using BQTK tubes, resulting in core of 40.7 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations, start azimuths and dips have been surveyed by using mine survey equipment. A downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations has been completed with the Reflex Gyro survey tool. All core has been oriented with Reflex ACT equipment.

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines own personnel. The preparation and assaying of the underground drillings core samples have been carried out at Endomines laboratory in Pampalo, Finland or at the CRS Oy in Kempele, Finland. The sample procedure used at the laboratory was MPC's PAL1000 PULVERISE AND LEACH machine with AAS finishing. The used sample size was 500 g of crushed core.

Normal QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) procedures have been adhered to on all the samples, with standards, blanks and duplicates routinely submitted as part of the sampling program. The quality of sample preparation, security integrity and chemical assays was equal to, or exceeded, current industrial standards and the requirements of the JORC-code.

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals, FAMMP-standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 2,000 shares in Endomines.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

Endomines Finland Plc

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Jani Rautio

Chief Technical Officer

Endomines Finland Plc

jani.rautio@endomines.com

+358 50 593 0812

