Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside information: Endomines Finland Plc's new drill results confirm the extensive and continuous gold-bearing zone at Kartitsa

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside information - 12/02/2026, at 16:45 EET

Inside information: Endomines Finland Plc's new drill results confirm the extensive and continuous gold-bearing zone at Kartitsa

Endomines Finland Plc reports the complete results from the drilling program initiated in autumn 2025 at Kartitsa, located in the northern part of the Karelian Gold Line. The company published the results from the first ten drill holes in December (release 15 December 2025), and now presents the remaining results together with a summary of the entire drilling program.

The latest drill results further strengthen the interpretation of significant gold potential in the area. The identified gold mineralization at Kartitsa is extensive and long. According to the drilling results, the mineralized zone extends for approximately 1,500 metres. The mineralization remains open to the north, south and at depth, underscoring the area's strong potential for continued exploration.

Endomines plans to conduct 50,000 metres of exploration drilling along the Karelian Gold Line in 2026. Exploration work at Kartitsa will continue as part of this program. The company intends to publish the 2025 mineral resource estimate for Kartitsa in March.

Highlights from the Kartitsa 2025 Drilling Program:

Drill hole KA-067 intersected: 12.70 m @ 4.45 g/t gold from 176.20 m including 0.80 m @ 13.90 g/t gold from 181.20 m including 1.10 m @ 9.12 g/t gold from 183.80 m





Drill hole KA-061 intersected: 3.20 m @ 1.99 g/t gold from 68.70 m 5.65 m @ 2.92 g/t gold from 74.10 m Including 0.90 m @ 6.82 g/t gold from 78.85 m 15.30 m @ 3.37 g/t gold from 100.05 Including 2.75 m @ 7.16 g/t gold from 108.70 m 2.20 m @ 3.96 g/t gold from 118.40 m





Drill hole KA-051 intersected: 4.50 m @ 1.96 g/t gold from 68.45 m 19.70 m @ 2.09 g/t gold from 139.55 m Including 0.90 m @ 21.90 g/t gold from 144.20 m 1.00 m @ 1.49 g/t gold from 167.35 m





Drill hole KA-047 intersected: 1.05 m @ 1.50 g/t gold from 54.60 m 8.20 m @ 2.66 g/t gold from 92.40 m Including 1.15 m @ 8.80 g/t gold from 92.40 m 12.25 m @ 2.63 g/t gold from 113.95 m Including 3.30 m @ 6.69 g/t gold from 117.00 m 2.90 m @ 1.19 g/t gold from 131.40 m





Drill hole KA-042 intersected: 23.10 m @ 1.32 g/t gold from 124.10 m Including 3.15 m @ 2.66 g/t gold from 133.05 m





Drill hole KA-041 intersected: 4.00 m @ 1.68 g/t gold from 29.70 m Including 1.15 m @ 4.07 g/t gold from 30.50 m 15.15 m @ 1.43 g/t gold from 84.50 m Including 1.05 m @ 3.41 g/t gold from 91.70 m Including 1.20 m @ 5.65 g/t gold from 97.45 m 1.00 m @ 3.25 g/t gold from 102.10 m





Drill hole KA-043 intersected: 1.05 m @ 1.13 g/t gold from 179.65 m 26.45 m @ 0.91 g/t gold from 182.75 m Including 1.00 m @ 1.99 g/t gold from 188.75 m Including 2.05 m @ 3.02 g/t gold from 200.25 m

Drill hole KA-037 intersected: 1.75 m @ 3.09 g/t gold from 91.70 m 5.40 m @ 1.33 g/t gold from 178.45 m Including 1.05 m @ 2.73 g/t gold from 182.80 m 2.10 m @ 10.26 g/t gold from 192.60 m 0.95 m @ 1.88 g/t gold from 229.50 m





Drill hole KA-045 intersected: 3.20 m @ 1.08 g/t gold from 134.95 m 5.75 m @ 3.70 g/t gold from 153.75 m Including 0.95 m @ 12.66 g/t gold from 153.75 m





Drill hole KA-053 intersected (partly released on 15.12.2025): 7.30 m @ 7.10 g/t gold from 29.20 m Including 0.80 m @ 51.50 g/t gold from 32.15 m 3.95 m @ 7.32 g/t gold from 43.00 m Including 1.75 m @ 14.79 g/t gold from 45.20 m 21.25 m @ 1.16 g/t gold from 49.75 m Including 2.80 m @ 3.16 g/t gold from 62.40 m 1.00 m @ 1.12 g/t gold from 73.15 m



Details of the Kartitsa drill program intersections are presented in Appendix 1, and the locations of the holes are shown on the map in Appendix 2.

"We have truly struck gold at Kartitsa. The results enable us to define the area's first gold resource and elevate the significance of the Northern Gold Line to a new level," says Endomines' CEO, Kari Vyhtinen.

"The results at Kartitsa have confirmed a long and wide zone of high-grade gold mineralization, the boundaries of which are not yet known. We will publish the area's first gold resource in March, and later this year we will begin outlining a preliminary path toward production. Kartitsa will remain one of our key exploration focus areas," Vyhtinen continues.

Kartitsa mineral resource estimate to be published in March

Endomines has now completed approximately 8,000 metres of infill drilling at Kartitsa, aimed at enabling the preparation of the area's first mineral resource estimate. The estimate will be published during March 2026. The program also aimed to investigate extensions of the mineralized structures and other exploration targets.

Two previous drilling programs were carried out at Kartitsa in 2024, and their results were published on 18 December 2024.

Geology of the Kartitsa Area

Kartitsa is located approximately 16.5 kilometres north of the Pampalo mine area. Endomines has reserved a large 10 x 4 kilometre area in the region for exploration activities.

The gold mineralization discovered at Kartitsa occurs within a pyrite/pyrrhotite ± magnetite mineral assemblage within strongly altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks overlaying the Kartitsa intrusion. In the proximal area of the intrusion, strong potassic alteration consists in microcline, biotite, and sericite, while pervasive distal alteration observed in all drill holes consists only of sericite. The bulk of the mineralization is contained in albitized mafic volcanic rocks with disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite.

A very high gold grade of 51.5 g/t Au was intersected in drill hole KA-053 (release 15 December 2025). This gold minearlization occurs within a thoroughly altered mafic volcanic rocks. The highest gold grades are observed in sections containing quartz veins with visible gold grains.

Drilling technology and quality assurance

Surface drilling has been carried out by MK Core Drilling Oy, using WL-76 tubes, resulting in a core of 57.5 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations have been surveyed by using mine survey equipment. A downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations has been completed with the DeviFlex survey tool. All cores have been oriented with the Reflex ACT3 equipment.

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines' personnel. The drill cores have been cut in half by Palsatech Oy in Sodankylä prior to shipping to Labtium laboratory in Sodankylä or CRS' laboratory in Kempele. Samples sent to Eurofins Labtium laboratory in Sodankylä were prepared and analysed for 705P (Gold), and 304PM1 (multi-element). If adequate fusion of the sample was not achieved, gold was assayed with 703P or 704P methods. Samples sent to CRS' laboratory in Kempele were prepared (code PRP-929) and then delivered to MS Analytical laboratory in Langley, Canada, where samples were analyzed by methods FAS-111 (Gold), and IMS-230 (multi element). Gold over 10 g/t was re-analysed with FAS-415.

All samples underwent standard QA/QC procedures, including the use of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. Sample preparation, safety, and chemical analyses meet or exceed current industry standards and JORC code requirements.

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals, FAMMP, -standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 2,000 shares in Endomines.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Jani Rautio

Chief Technical Officer

jani.rautio@endomines.com

+358 50 593 0812

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. We are a growing mining company that embraces new ways of thinking; we want to leave a positive footprint where we operate, which is why our goal is to grow the Karelian gold line into a significant, sustainable gold-producing region. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. The Pampalo mine has produced 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.6 g/t. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.