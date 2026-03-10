Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines reports first mineral resource estimate for Kartitsa, Northern Gold Line

Endomines Finland Plc - inside information - 10.3.2026 at 10:00 EET

Inside Information: Endomines reports first mineral resource estimate for Kartitsa, Northern Gold Line

Endomines publishes the first mineral resource estimate for Kartitsa, located in the northern part of the Karelian Gold Line. According to the estimate, Kartitsa contains 2,490,000 tonnes of inferred mineral resources with an average gold grade of 1.55 g/t, totaling 124,000 ounces of gold. The deposit remains open at depth as well as to the north and south. The deposit is located 20 km north of the Pampalo processing plant.

"We have previously defined gold resources in Pampalo, Hosko and the southern part of the Karelian Gold Line, and the newly published Kartitsa resource is the first from the Northern Gold Line. I am very pleased with the size of the resource and what it indicates about the potential of the area," says Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of the company.

"Our exploration results indicate that the gold mineralisation at Kartitsa extends significantly beyond the area from which the current resource has been estimated. We expect the resource to grow significantly in future updates. The continuous growth of our resources forms a solid foundation for our strategic development. Kartitsa will remain one of our key exploration focus areas also in 2026," Vyhtinen continues.

Table 1. JORC Mineral resource estimate for Kartitsa deposit

Kartitsa Resource Tonnes Au Material Content Class (Mt) (g/t) k troy oz Open Pit Inferred 1.31 1.66 69.9 Underground Inferred 1.18 1.42 53.9 Total inferred mineral resource 2.49 1.55 123.8

Mineral resource information

(1) The mineral resource estimate has an effective date of March 10th, 2026.

(2) Mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(3) The estimate has been prepared and reported in accordance with the recommendations of the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012).

(4) Open pit mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au and constrained by an optimised pit shell

(5) Underground mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.7 g/t Au.

(6) Following economical and operational parameters were used in open-pit optimization and break-even cut-off calculations: Assumed gold price of USD 3,400/oz, Metallurgical recovery for gold 85%, opex costs were used from Pampalo process plant and from similar sized open pit and underground operations.

Further details and information regarding the estimation of the mineral resource are presented in Appendix 1 (Table 1, JORC 2012), and picture of the Kartitsa geological model in Appendix 2.

Discovery of the Kartitsa gold deposit in 2022

Endomines made its first gold discovery at Kartitsa in 2022 (press release 1 November 2022). Base of till geochemical sampling was completed in 2023 (press release 15 February 2024) and follow-up drilling was carried out in 2024 (press releases 1 August 2024, 28 November 2024 and 18 December 2024). The first resource drilling program was conducted from September to December 2025 (press releases 15 December 2025 and 12 February 2026).

The reported resource estimate is based on a total of 45 drill holes with a combined length of 11,055.8 metres.

Update to the Company's Total Resource Estimate in March

Endomines has defined a total of approximately 492,800 ounces of gold in the Pampalo mine and the surrounding Karelian Gold Line (as at 31 December 2024). The company will update the resource estimate during March 2026.

The resource estimate has been verified by a Qualified Person

The information in this release that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information reviewed and approved by Mr. Thomas Lindholm (M.Sc. Mining Engineering), GeoVista AB, who is Fellow AusIMM and a member of FAMMP Mr. Mr. Lindhom has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves". Mr. Lindholm owns no shares in Endonmines Finland Oyj.

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals, FAMMP-standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 2,000 shares in Endomines.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Jani Rautio

Chief Technical Officer

jani.rautio@endomines.com

+358 50 593 0812

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to four gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the world's most significant and sustainable gold-producing regions. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.