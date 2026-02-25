Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
25.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
Endomines Finland Oyj: Endomines Finland Plc has completed the divestment of its gold deposits in Idaho, USA

Endomines Finland Plc - Press release - 25/2/2026, at 10:00 EET

Endomines Finland Plc has completed the divestment of its gold deposits in Idaho, USA

Endomines Finland Plc has completed the divestment of its three gold deposits in Idaho, USA - Friday, Buffalo Gulch and Deadwood - to Yellowstone Mining Pty Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary Elk Range Minerals LLC, as announced on 19 November 2025. The transaction has been executed through Endomines' wholly owned subsidiary Endomines Idaho, LLC.

The debt-free total purchase price of the transaction is AUD 20 million, and there have been no changes to the terms previously disclosed.

As a result of the sale, Endomines divests the three Idaho deposits and the operational costs associated with them. The annual operating expenses of the U.S. operations have been approximately EUR 0.7 million, of which the sold deposits account for around EUR 0.5 million. The transaction streamlines Endomines' business structure and reduces its cost base.

Further information:
Kari Vyhtinen
CEO
Endomines Finland Plc
kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com
+358 40 585 0050

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian gold line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines Finland Plc is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
