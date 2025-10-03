Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-Sep 2025: Gold production increased by 14.5% compared to the reference period

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside information - 3/10/2025, at 10:45 EEST

Inside information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-Sep 2025: Gold production increased by 14.5% compared to the reference period

Gold production increased by 14.5 percent in January-September 2025 compared to the corresponding period in 2024. In the third quarter, July-September 2025, gold production totaled 4,010 ounces (4,191 ounces), equivalent to 124.7 kg (130.4 kg).

During January-September, production totaled 12,842 oz (11,211 oz) and 399.4 kg (348.7 kg)

In the full year 2024, Endomines produced 14,304 ounces of gold, equivalent to 444.9 kg.

The published production volumes are based on preliminary data. Final figures may change slightly once all deliveries to customers have been fully assayed. However, no significant deviation from the figures reported here is expected.

The company's full-year 2025 production is expected to be between 16,000 and 22,000 ounces (497.7 kg - 684.3 kg). Production growth is anticipated to be stronger during H2 2025.

"In the summer, we acquired the underground mining operations of Power Mining Oy in Pampalo, and the business officially transferred to Endomines on 1 September 2025. As expected, the transition phase affected production in July-September. We believe the impact is temporary and that production volumes will return to a clear growth trajectory during the remainder of the year. Bringing operations in-house supports our strategy, in which Pampalo's production plays a central role in growth. In addition, the rise in the gold price has supported our operations: the average price per ounce during the quarter was USD 3,453, compared to USD 2,535 in the reference period, comments Kari Vyhtinen, the CEO of the company.

