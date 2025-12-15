Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines reports exceptionally high gold grades from Kartitsa, Northern Gold Line

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside information - 15/12/2025, at 15:30 EET

Inside Information: Endomines reports exceptionally high gold grades from Kartitsa, Northern Gold Line

Endomines Finland Plc reports significant results from the drilling program initiated in autumn 2025 at Kartitsa, located in the northern part of the Karelian Gold Line. The results from ten drill holes published now confirm the area's considerable gold potential illustrated by the presence of exceptionally high grade up to 51.5 g/t gold. This is the highest reported gold grade ever from the Kartitsa area.

The results indicate a gold-bearing zone up to 1,500 meters long, which remains open to the north, south, and at depth.

Highlights from Kartitsa Autumn 2025 Drilling Program:

Drill hole KA-053 intersected: 7.30 m @ 7.10 g/t gold from 29.20 m Including 0.80 m @ 51.50 g/t gold from 32.15 m 3.95 m @ 7.32 g/t gold from 43.00 m Including 1.75 m @ 14.79 g/t gold from 45.20 m 21.25 m @ 1.16 g/t gold from 49.75 m Including 2.80 m @ 3.16 g/t gold from 62.40 m

Drill hole KA-032 intersected: 2.90 m @ 2.16 g/t gold from 104.00 m 5.55 m @ 2.04 g/t gold from 112.05 m Including 1.20 m @ 6.13 g/t gold from 116.40 m 9.60 m @ 1.30 g/t gold from 120.50 m Including 1.05 m @ 2.63 g/t gold from 126.20 m Including 0.95 m @ 3.08 g/t gold from 128.10 m

Drill hole KA-042 intersected: 23.10 m @ 1.32 g/t gold from 124.10 m Including 3.15 m @ 2.66 g/t gold from 133.05 m

Drill hole KA-041 intersected: 15.15 m @ 1.43 g/t gold from 84.50 m Including 1.05 m @ 3.41 g/t gold from 91.70 m Including 1.20 m @ 5.65 g/t gold from 97.45 m

Drill hole KA-031 intersected: 9.80 m @ 1.64 g/t gold from 53.45 m Including 1.80 m @ 4.14 g/t gold from 59.45 m

Drill hole KA-033 intersected: 10.40 m @ 1.14 g/t gold from 186.25 m Including 0.80 m @ 7.29 g/t gold from 194.05 m



Details of the Kartitsa drill program intersections are presented in Appendix 1, and the locations of the new drill holes are shown on the map in Appendix 2.

"Our exploration team has once again achieved excellent results. The gold grades discovered close to surface at Kartitsa are remarkable - especially at a time when open-pit mining can be profitable at gold grades as low as 0.8 g/t. While we have recently focused on the Southern Gold Line and particularly the Ukko deposit, Kartitsa on the Northern Gold Line remains an essential part of our strategy. The results from Kartitsa were already excellent in 2024, and these new results now further confirm the area's significant gold potential. The prospective area at Kartitsa is very extensive," commented Endomines CEO Kari Vyhtinen.

Kartitsa is estimated to enter production in 2032-2033

Kartitsa is located approximately 16.5 km north of the Pampalo mine site. Endomines is currently performing an infill drilling program of about 8,000 meters, aiming to prepare the first mineral resource estimate for the deposit in the first quarter of 2026. At the same time, extensions of gold-mineralized structures and other exploration targets are being investigated. So far, 36 holes have been drilled, totaling 6,084 meters. The remaining results of the drilling program will be available early next year. Two previous drilling programs were conducted in the area in 2024, and their results were published on December 18, 2024.

Endomines considers Kartitsa to have very high gold potential and has reserved a large 10 x 4 kilometer area for exploration. According to the plan, the area will be developed for production after the Southern Gold Line, estimated for 2032-2033.

"Our goal is to define Kartitsa's first gold resource already in spring 2026 and to start more detailed planning and permitting for the area. Based on preliminary plans, the Southern Gold Line is expected to enter production around 2030, and the Northern Gold Line approximately 2-3 years later," says Vyhtinen.

Geology of the Kartitsa Area

The gold mineralization discovered at Kartitsa occurs within a pyrite/pyrrhotite ± magnetite mineral assemblage within strongly altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks overlaying the Kartitsa intrusion. In the proximal area of the intrusion, strong potassic alteration consists in microcline, biotite, and sericite, while pervasive distal alteration observed in all drill holes consists only of sericite. The bulk of the mineralization is contained in albitized mafic volcanic rocks with disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite.

The gold mineralization found in KA-053 occurs within a thoroughly altered mafic volcanic rocks. The highest gold grades are observed in sections containing quartz veins with visible gold grains.

Picture 1: Quartz vein with visible gold from 32.15 m to 32.95 m

The extent of the gold-mineralized zone at Kartitsa and the strength and size of associated alteration and confirmed in 2025 support the potential for a significant gold deposit.

Drilling technology and quality assurance

Surface drilling has been carried out by MK Core Drilling Oy, using WL-76 tubes, resulting in a core of 57.5 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations have been surveyed by using mine survey equipment. A downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations has been completed with the DeviFlex survey tool. All cores have been oriented with the Reflex ACT3 equipment.

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines' personnel. The drill cores have been cut in half by Palsatech Oy in Sodankylä prior to shipping to Labtium laboratory in Sodankylä or CRS' laboratory in Kempele. Samples sent to Eurofins Labtium laboratory in Sodankylä were prepared and analysed for 705P (Gold), and 304PM1 (multi-element). If adequate fusion of the sample was not achieved, gold was assayed with 703P or 704P methods. Samples sent to CRS' laboratory in Kempele were prepared (code PRP-929) and then delivered to MS Analytical laboratory in Langley, Canada, where samples were analyzed by methods FAS-111 (Gold), and IMS-230 (multi element). Gold over 10 g/t was re-analysed with FAS-415

All samples underwent standard QA/QC procedures, including the use of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. Sample preparation, safety, and chemical analyses meet or exceed current industry standards and JORC code requirements.

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals, FAMMP, -standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 2,000 shares in Endomines.

