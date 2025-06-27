Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside information: New results from the Ukko deposit at Ukkolanvaara confirm a wide gold zone

Endomines Finland Plc - inside information, 27/6/2025, at 16:15 EEST

Inside information: New results from the Ukko deposit at Ukkolanvaara confirm a wide gold zone

Endomines reported the results of the first drill hole, UKKO-001, from the Ukko deposit at Ukkolanvaara in May. In its stock exchange release on May 28, 2025, the company stated that the results were exceptional, as this drill hole intersected three significant gold zones.

Endomines has now drilled 17 holes in the Ukko deposit and received full results for nine drill holes. The results are excellent and demonstrate that the high-grade gold zone discovered in drill hole UKKO-001 extends to a depth of at least 150 meters. Additionally, the results show that the iron formation is consistently mineralized, and the Ukko deposit carries gold mineralization over a strike of at least 400 m.

Highlights from the results of the Ukko drilling program:

Drill hole UKKO-001 intersected 30.95 m @ 3.28 g/t gold from 45.55 m Including 9.35 m @ 7.08 g/t gold from 48.45 m

Drill hole UKKO-001 intersected 20.00 m @ 1.60 g/t gold from 16.20 m Including 1.75 m @ 5.52 g/t gold from 18.95 m Including 3.05 m @ 4.07 g/t gold from 26.90 m

Drill hole UKKO-001 intersected 6.30 m @ 2.67 g/t gold from 3.35 m Including 1.20 m @ 9.90 g/t gold from 5.00 m

Drill hole UKKO-002 intersected 26.25 m @ 1.89 g/t gold from 110.65 m Including 7.00 m @ 4.53 g/t gold from 116.10 m Including 0.90 m @ 6.17 g/t gold from 132.90 m

Drill hole UKKO-002 intersected 18.65 m @ 1.75 g/t gold from 144.15 m Including 1.00 m @ 7.50 g/t gold from 149.15 m Including 1.10 m @ 6.31 g/t gold from 159.50 m

Drill hole UKKO-002 intersected 12.80 m @ 1.48 g/t gold from 192.15 m Including 3.20 m @ 3.58 g/t gold from 201.75 m

Drill hole UKKO-003 intersected 9.10 m @ 4.72 g/t gold from 250.00 m Including 0.85 m @ 17.90 g/t gold from 255.55 m

Drill hole UKKO-005 intersected 16.70 m @ 1.26 g/t gold from 223.80 m Including 3.95 m @ 3.71 g/t gold from 226.75 m



"We have now obtained approximately half of the results of the drilling campaign conducted at Ukkolanvaara. The first drill hole, UKKO-001, was exceptionally promising, and the results now confirm the significant gold potential of the area. Based on the results, the gold zone of the Ukko deposit appears to extend both deep and wide. Additionally, the results indicate that the gold is associated with an iron formation in the area, which often suggests extensive formations," commented the company's CEO, Kari Vyhtinen.

"Based on the additional information obtained from the drilling program, we believe the Ukko deposit is significant, and we are including the area in our long-term strategic planning. We have also reserved other areas along the Karelian Gold Line where similar mineralizations are possible. The discovery of a new, significant deposit along the Karelian Gold Line highlights the enormous exploration potential of the area," Vyhtinen continues.

The significant intersections from the Ukko drilling program are presented in Attachment 1, and the locations of the exploration drill holes are presented in the map (Attachment 2).

Visible gold in drill holes, results to be completed in early autumn

To date, 17 holes with a total length of 4666.3 meters have been drilled in Ukkolanvaara. Drilling is still ongoing, and the analysis results for eight drill holes are pending. Based on visual inspection, visible gold has been observed in 8 out of 17 drill holes. The visible gold is associated with altered iron formation, supporting the interpretation of a large gold-mineralized system.

Due to its significant overall potential, the Ukkolanvaara area is now the company's primary exploration target for the 2025 drilling, base of till sampling, geophysical surveys, and geological mapping campaigns.

Geology of Ukkolanvaara

The most intense gold mineralization has been observed within tightly folded iron formation (BIF, Banded Iron Formation) where pyrrhotite replaces magnetite bands. To date, visible gold grains have been observed in eight drill holes at Ukkolanvaara (UKKO-001, UKKO-002, UKKO-003, UKKO-005, UKKO-006, UKKO-009, UKKO-015 & UKKO-016). The alteration halo around the gold mineralization includes chlorite, carbonates, green micas and iron sulphides.

Drilling technology and quality assurance?

All surface drilling has been carried out by MK Core Drilling Oy, using WL-76 tubes, resulting in a core of 57.5 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations will be surveyed after completion of the drilling program. All coordinates and maps used in this release reflect planned coordinates. A downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations has been completed with the DeviFlex survey tool. All cores have been oriented with the Reflex ACT3 equipment.

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines own personnel. The drill cores have been cut in half by Palsatech Oy in Kemi prior to the shipping to CRS' laboratory in Kempele. Samples were sent to CRS' laboratory in Kempele for preparation (code PRP-929) and then sent to MS Analytical laboratory in Langley, Canada, where samples were analyzed by methods FAS-111 (Gold), and IMS-230 (multi element). Gold over 10 g/t was re-analysed with FAS-415?.

Normal QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) procedures have been adhered to on all the samples, with standards, blanks and duplicates routinely submitted as part of the sampling program. The quality of sample preparation, security integrity and chemical assays was equal to, or exceeded, current industrial standards and the requirements of the JORC-code.?

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc. (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals (FAMMP) -standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 2,000 shares in Endomines.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen?

CEO?

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com?

+358 40 585 0050?

Jani Rautio?

Chief Technical Officer?

jani.rautio@endomines.com?

+358 50 593 0812?

?

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to seven gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. We are a growing mining company that embraces new ways of thinking; we want to leave a positive footprint where we operate, which is why our goal is to grow the Karelian gold line into a significant, sustainable gold-producing region. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.?

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.