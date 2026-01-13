Endomines Finland Oyj: Endomines Finland Oyj appoints Minna Karttunen as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Endomines Finland Plc - Stock Exchange Release - 13/1/2026, at 10:00 EET

Endomines Finland Oyj appoints Minna Karttunen as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Endomines Finland Oyj has appointed MBA Minna Karttunen as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Karttunen will assume her role on February 2, 2026, and join the company's Management Team. She will also serve as Secretary to the Board of Directors of Endomines Finland Oyj.

Minna Karttunen joins Endomines Finland Oyj from her position as CFO at Basemark Oy. She brings 25 years of experience in corporate finance, financial and capital markets, investor relations and communications, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Karttunen has held executive positions in well-known Finnish and international companies across various industries and at different stages of corporate growth. Her industry experience includes technology, real estate, and steel, and she has previously worked both in publicly listed companies and in private equity-owned growth companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Minna to the Endomines team. Endomines has entered a phase of strong growth, and our long-term goals are ambitious. Minna's extensive experience in corporate finance, investor relations, and strategic development, combined with her international background, will support us in achieving the objectives of our Golden Journey," says Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines Finland Oyj.

"I am excited to start in this new role and to work together with the Endomines team. It is a great opportunity to contribute to the company's ambitious growth targets and to help build its future," says Minna Karttunen, who will assume the CFO role in February.

The current CFO, Minni Lempinen, will remain with the company until March 31, 2026, and will help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

