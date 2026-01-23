Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3XJ | ISIN: FI4000508023 | Ticker-Symbol: H13
Tradegate
23.01.26 | 14:25
32,850 Euro
+5,97 % +1,850
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,55032,80014:38
32,55032,85014:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2026 12:15 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Notice on the conversion of convertible loan into shares

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside Information - 23.1.2026, at 13:15 EET

Inside Information: Notice on the conversion of convertible loan into shares

Endomines Finland Oyj has received a conversion notice related to convertible loans, based on which a total of EUR 165,041.10 will be converted to new shares of Endomines Finland Plc.

Vikakono Oy will convert a total of EUR 165,041.10 to new Endomines Finland Plc shares. In accordance with the convertible loan agreement, the exchange price is EUR 7.51 per share.

The exchange price is EUR 7.51 based on average closing share price in December 2024 minus 5.5%.

As a result of the conversions, 21,976 new Endomines Finland Plc shares will be registered and issued. The total number of shares and votes in Endomines increases from 11,971,344 shares and votes to 11,993,320 shares and votes. After registration, the new shares correspond to approximately 0.18 per cent of the company's total number of shares and votes.

Further information:
Minni Lempinen
CFO
Endomines Finland Plc
minni.lempinen@endomines.com
+358 40 769 3483

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth; an investment that can withstand global political instability. Our vision is to develop the Karelian gold line into one of the most important and sustainable gold producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.