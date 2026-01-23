Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Notice on the conversion of convertible loan into shares

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside Information - 23.1.2026, at 13:15 EET

Inside Information: Notice on the conversion of convertible loan into shares

Endomines Finland Oyj has received a conversion notice related to convertible loans, based on which a total of EUR 165,041.10 will be converted to new shares of Endomines Finland Plc.

Vikakono Oy will convert a total of EUR 165,041.10 to new Endomines Finland Plc shares. In accordance with the convertible loan agreement, the exchange price is EUR 7.51 per share.

The exchange price is EUR 7.51 based on average closing share price in December 2024 minus 5.5%.

As a result of the conversions, 21,976 new Endomines Finland Plc shares will be registered and issued. The total number of shares and votes in Endomines increases from 11,971,344 shares and votes to 11,993,320 shares and votes. After registration, the new shares correspond to approximately 0.18 per cent of the company's total number of shares and votes.

Further information:

Minni Lempinen

CFO

Endomines Finland Plc

minni.lempinen@endomines.com

+358 40 769 3483

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth; an investment that can withstand global political instability. Our vision is to develop the Karelian gold line into one of the most important and sustainable gold producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.