

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), a mining company, Tuesday reported preliminary gold production of 948 thousand ounces for the second quarter, less than 1.009 million ounces produced in the same quarter a year ago.



The company's gold sales were 956 thousand ounces, lower than 1.001 million ounces last year.



Barrick Gold produced 43 thousand tonnes and sold 42 thousand tonnes of copper in the second quarter compared with 107 million pounds and 101 million pounds respectively in the previous-year quarter.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's production of gold as well as copper increased.



Looking ahead, Barrick Gold said it remains on track to achieve its full-year gold and copper guidance.



Second quarter results are scheduled to be reported on August 12.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX