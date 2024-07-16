KAWASAKI, Japan, July 16, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu-sponsored professional golfer Ayaka Furue triumphed at the Amundi Evian Championship, which took place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, from July 11th-14th. Never giving up despite the challenges, we were deeply impressed by her incredible comeback victory in this major tournament. We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations on her remarkable achievement.We wish Ayaka even greater success in the future and will continue to support her sporting journey.Ayaka Furue commented:This is my first major championship win and my second victory on the LPGA Tour in two years. I am truly delighted.I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in the tournament, especially my family and the team who supported me. The encouragement from all my supporters gave me immense strength. Thank you very much.I encountered some challenging moments during the game, but I believed in myself. With the invaluable support of my caddie, Mike, I managed to clinch the championship.I will continue to strive to uphold the honor of being a major champion and achieve excellent results. I would greatly appreciate everyone's continued support.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.