

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) hit annual sales of almost $8 billion in India one year through March, rising 33 percent from previous year's $6 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.



The record sales was fueled by increasing popularity of iPhones in the country, which accounted for more than half of sales, the report added.



The milestone comes amidst Apple's dwindling sales in China due to heavy competition from domestic rivals.



Notably, the tech giant assembled iPhones worth $14 billion in two flagship retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai in India, which were inaugurated in 2023.



Also, most iPhones made in India are manufactured at the Sriperumbudur plant based in Tamil Nadu.



Talking about expansion of company's products in India, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said in a meeting in May, 'I see it as an incredibly exciting market and it's major focus for us,' as per Outlook.



