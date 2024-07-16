Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.07.2024
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
16.07.24
21:33 Uhr
139,30 Euro
+2,55
+1,86 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.07.2024 22:02 Uhr
62 Leser
Leidos: The Importance of Transformational Logistics for Defense Operations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / On June 6, 1944, D-Day, a vast and intricate logistics operation was executed, marking the beginning of the end of World War II. The Normandy campaign required the coordination and mobilization of an unprecedented invasion fleet comprising 4,300 vessels. These ships transported 130,000 troops and 20,000 vehicles across the English Channel, successfully breaching the Atlantic Wall and paving the way for Allied victory.

Drawing parallels between the extraordinary logistics of the Normandy campaign and our current operations, Leidos continues to support defence and other government customers across the UK, U.S., and Australian markets. Our commitment to excellence in digital transformation in logistics is demonstrated in our work on the Logistics Commodities & Services Transformation (LCST) Programme for the UK Ministry of Defence.

The LCST Programme is critical in enhancing and improving the digital infrastructure of the UK's defence supply chain. Our logistics expertise has recently supported defence operations into Europe as well as Afghanistan, Ukraine, Sudan, Mali, and Turkey, showcasing our capability to deliver under diverse and challenging conditions.

Just as the success of D-Day relied on meticulous planning and execution, our efforts today ensure that our defense partners can rely on us for critical support, enabling them to achieve their missions.

Learn more about our partnership and the critical role of logistics in both historical and modern-day military operations.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
