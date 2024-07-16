Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Releases 2023 Sustainability Report: Building a Sustainable Future. Together.

WESTCHESTER, Ill., July 16, 2024" The report details progress against the Company's 2030 sustainabilitygoals and underscores its purpose to bring the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.



"I take great pride in the sustainability achievements we realized in 2023. The targets we've set for 2030 are far more than mere benchmarks; they embody our dedication to caring for our planet," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "We've successfully lowered our greenhouse gas emissions, strengthened our relationships with partners and communities, and made strategic investments to reinforce the sustainability of our supply chain on a global scale."

2023 sustainability highlights include:

Progressed our absolute Scopes 1 and 2 carbon reductions to -22% versus our 2019 baseline

Expanded our renewable purchased electricity to 25%

Promoted regenerative agriculture with customers and expanded projects with growers by 74,000 acres

Advanced toward our goal to sustainably source 100% of Tier 1 priority crops (i.e., corn, tapioca, potato, stevia, and pulses) by 2025 and ended 2023 at 66.8%, up nearly 20% from the prior year

