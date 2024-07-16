CNH Brand New Holland Delivers 10 Pink Tractors in Honor of Women in Forestry

New Holland, a brand of CNH, has honored the work of women in forestry in Brazil by delivering 10 pink tractors.

The idea came from Empreiteira Costa Pinto, the company that bought the New Holland TL5.90 tractors, and the Ottoboni dealership in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The tractors were delivered to the contractor's headquarters where employees hired to work in the forestry sector were waiting to catch a first glimpse of them.

"We lead the #ÉTEMPODEMULHER movement, not only as a way to support them, but also to strengthen female entrepreneurship and establish a position as a brand close to farmers, which speak to the whole society and seeks to bring solutions that help producers to increase productivity in a sustainable way", says Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland's Vice President for Latin America.

Mikelly Fernanda Silveira Redero, one of the operators recently hired by Empreiteira Costa Pinto, says that she never imagined that one day she would operate a tractor in the forestry area, especially in pink. "Every woman has the ability, and the company gave us that opportunity. Today I feel very happy."

According to Adilson Costa Pinto, owner of Empreiteira Costa Pinto, the company realized that it could invest more in female labor. For this reason, they decided to expand the range and encourage women to be operators. "We believed it would work. And it did. Today we have a differential within the company. And our operators helped us break this taboo," he says.

For Renato Stevanato Ottoboni, partner-owner of Ottoboni, the pink tractors are a way to symbolize and spread the movement for women's appreciation. "Wherever they go, these tractors attract attention, in addition to further stimulating the sector to bring women to the field," she explains.

Created four years ago, New Holland's #ÉTEMPODEMULHER movement has helped to give a voice to the female public by developing actions to encourage women's participation. The objective is to stimulate and value the importance of women in the field with engagement actions, encouraging and recognizing diversity in agribusiness as an engine of innovation, especially because today women and young people are taking the lead in the field.



