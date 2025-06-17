Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 22:38 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Holland Construction Participates in Brazil Equipo Show 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / New Holland Construction, CNH's construction equipment brand, featured at the Brazil Equipo Show 2025.

With versatile products and solutions for the construction and mining segment, the brand's portfolio is 100% connected, with all machines leaving the factory with an embedded telemetry system.

The B95C backhoe, ideal for urban works and support in mining, was presented at the booth. With a series of improvements and updates, bringing even more operational comfort, savings for the customer and increased productivity, the B95C is able to operate in the most diverse conditions. The machine offers better ergonomics, visibility and precision of operation with simultaneous movements in the arms and buckets. In addition, it has an S8000 engine with sustainable features such as low emissions of gases and waste.

Connected machines

In line with global market trends, 100% of New Holland Construction's machines already leave the factory with an embedded telemetry system, ensuring more efficiency, lower operating costs and greater profitability for customers. With this feature, it is possible to perform predictive maintenance, identify problems or imminent failures and optimize fuel use. It can also perform analysis and efficient task scheduling, which increased productivity and reduces machine downtime.

Read more here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-holland-construction-participates-in-brazil-equipo-show-2025-1040732

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
