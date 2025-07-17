Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
17.07.25 | 12:22
11,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 12:34 Uhr
147 Leser
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH to announce 2025 Q2 financial results on August 1

CNH to announce 2025 Q2 financial results on August 1

Basildon, July 17, 2025

CNH

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website) for 12 months.

Those interested in participating in the Q&A session should connect via telephone at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Dial-in numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1

Conference ID: 5427559
Conference name: CNH

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com
For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Attachment

  • 20250717_PR_CNH_Q2_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a06a589d-2fc7-448c-ac32-07ccdab1a2e6)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
