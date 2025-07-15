CNH Industrial Maintains Great Place To Work Seal With a Focus on People, Innovation and Wellbeing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / For the seventh consecutive year, world-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, was considered a great company to work for in Brazil and Argentina, according to Great Place To Work (GPTW).

The achievement reflects the experience of employees in the region, evaluated in a detailed assessment that analyzed aspects such as management, sense of belonging, remuneration, benefits and career opportunities.

For the president of CNH for Latin America, Rafael Miotto, winning the seal for another consecutive year demonstrates the hard work and engagement of the company. "More than achieving - but maintaining this recognition for so many years reflects our commitment to the people who are responsible for promoting innovation and development of our business. Regardless of changes or challenges that arise in our market, we remain committed to promoting a safe environment that values people, so that they can deliver increasingly better results," he highlighted.

