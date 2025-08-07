Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 23:26 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Joins the Ecosystem of the Buenos Aires Innovation Park

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / CNH

World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, announced a partnership with the Innovation Park of the City of Buenos Aires, a technological, educational and scientific hub that promotes collaboration between companies, startups, universities and research centers.

This initiative is part of CNH's ongoing commitment to open innovation and link with strategic ecosystems in Latin America, especially those aimed at strengthening the agribusiness sector.

"At CNH, we believe in open innovation as a way to generate value in the market. This alliance allows us to expand our connections with a diverse and valuable ecosystem, which reinforces our goal of providing solutions in key areas such as productivity, sustainability, technology and management," said Paulo Máximo, Innovation Leader for Latin America.

The Innovation Park aims to foster a dynamic and collaborative environment for the development of high-impact solutions such as in agribusiness, biotechnology, energy, artificial intelligence and sustainable mobility.

With more than 65% of its surface area dedicated to green spaces, the venue combines modern infrastructure, public art and urban connectivity.

The Park also promotes innovative projects such as the first electric autonomous collective in Latin America and has the active participation of leading universities such as the UBA, ITBA, UTN and the Torcuato Di Tella University.

Read the full story here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh-joins-the-ecosystem-of-the-buenos-aires-innovation-park-1058123

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
