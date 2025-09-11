CNH Industrial Biking New Ground for European Mobility Week 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / CNH

With the fourth edition of Biking New Ground - Move Together, world-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH renews its commitment to sustainability and inclusion, encouraging employees, partners, and stakeholders to embrace more conscious ways of moving.

Inspired by CNH's purpose - Breaking New Ground -the initiative promotes cycling not only as a mode of transport but also as a symbol of community, resilience, and environmental responsibility.

Since its launch in 2022, Biking New Ground has grown into a cross-country movement, now involving more than 2,000 participants across 19 CNH sites in Italy, Belgium, Austria, France, and the United Kingdom. Each year, colleagues come together during the European Mobility Week (16-22 September) to organize group rides, cycling challenges, and initiatives promoting sustainable commuting. By choosing the bicycle, employees reduce emissions, improve their well-being, and strengthen the sense of belonging within CNH's international community.

The 2025 edition is led by Ambassadors Alexander Lindner and Patsy Maegerman, both passionate about cycling and the environment.

Biking New Ground shows that sustainability begins with small daily choices and grows into a shared journey toward a healthier, more inclusive future.

