Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
Xetra
11.09.25 | 17:35
9,600 Euro
-0,72 % -0,070
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5309,59022:59
9,5209,59022:00
11.09.2025
CNH Industrial Biking New Ground for European Mobility Week 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / CNH

With the fourth edition of Biking New Ground - Move Together, world-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH renews its commitment to sustainability and inclusion, encouraging employees, partners, and stakeholders to embrace more conscious ways of moving.

Inspired by CNH's purpose - Breaking New Ground -the initiative promotes cycling not only as a mode of transport but also as a symbol of community, resilience, and environmental responsibility.

Since its launch in 2022, Biking New Ground has grown into a cross-country movement, now involving more than 2,000 participants across 19 CNH sites in Italy, Belgium, Austria, France, and the United Kingdom. Each year, colleagues come together during the European Mobility Week (16-22 September) to organize group rides, cycling challenges, and initiatives promoting sustainable commuting. By choosing the bicycle, employees reduce emissions, improve their well-being, and strengthen the sense of belonging within CNH's international community.

The 2025 edition is led by Ambassadors Alexander Lindner and Patsy Maegerman, both passionate about cycling and the environment.

Biking New Ground shows that sustainability begins with small daily choices and grows into a shared journey toward a healthier, more inclusive future.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh-biking-new-ground-for-european-mobility-week-2025-1072017

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
