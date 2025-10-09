CNH Industrial N.V.: How AI is accelerating innovation in agriculture

How AI is accelerating innovation in agriculture

Basildon, October 9, 2025

AI is reshaping agriculture - and CNH is at the forefront of this transformation. In one of the world's oldest industries, we have been supporting farmers through innovation and engineering for over 180 years. Today, as they face challenges such as constrained farming land, a changing climate and labor shortages, we're delivering AI-powered solutions that help them work smarter and more sustainably.

On CNH combines, tractors, and sprayers, AI systems make complex decisions in real time, from steering vehicles to optimizing inputs all to improve productivity and yields. Technologies such as SenseApply sprayer automation use machine vision to apply treatment only where needed, cutting herbicide use and increasing productivity for farmers each year.

In our latest A Sustainable Year story, CNH experts, including Head of Technology Strategies and Product Innovation, Francesca Protano, share how AI is making farming smarter, faster, and more sustainable. The story also features insights from Dr. Dennis Buckmaster, professor and expert in digital agriculture and AI at Purdue University, on how AI and connectivity are shaping the future of farming.

Read the full story at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/ai-in-ag

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments