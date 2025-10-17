Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 18:41
8,990 Euro
+0,56 % +0,050
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
New Holland Showcases Smart Farming Innovations at FIRA USA 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand New Holland, a global leader in agricultural innovation, will participate in FIRA USA, the premier event for agricultural robotics and automation, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable farming practices.

New Holland's presence at FIRA USA - From October 21 - 23 - highlights its dedication to environmental stewardship through advanced technologies that support automation, precision agriculture, and regenerative farming. By equipping farmers with tools that enhance productivity while minimizing environmental impact, New Holland is helping shape a more sustainable future for agriculture.

Held in Woodland, California, FIRA USA brings together farmers, industry leaders, startups, scientists, and investors to collaborate on the future of eco-conscious farming.

A key feature of New Holland's showcase will be the T4.120F specialty tractor paired with a precision fan sprayer using the Raven Air Blast Sprayer Kit. Tailored for vineyards and specialty crops, this system is already available to customers and represents a major step forward in sustainable spraying practices.

This advanced system is designed to eliminate application overlaps and skips through coverage sharing, the system increases daily coverage by up to 20% and reduces crop protection input use by up to 10%. These improvements translate into lower chemical usage, reduced waste, and cost savings for growers, all while promoting environmentally responsible agriculture.

Read the full article here


New Holland T4.120F specialty tractor

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-holland-showcases-smart-farming-innovations-at-fira-usa-2025-1088871

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
