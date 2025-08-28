Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
New Holland Construction Unveils D-Series Mini Excavators; Built In-House and Designed for Operator Experience, Performance and Jobsite Efficiency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / A new era in CNH brand, New Holland Construction, mini excavators has arrived.

The new D-Series mini excavators and their first models, the E42D and E50D mini excavators, don't mess around - they're built to elevate every aspect of an excavator operator's game on a jobsite with power, performance and comfort.

Designed to maneuver across a variety of work sites and tasks, from municipal utility work to agricultural trenching to commercial landscaping, the D-Series delivers exceptional performance in tight quarters. The D-Series is powered by a Stage V-certified FPT engine, known for durability, low emissions and fuel-saving features like Eco Mode, auto idle and a reversible cooling fan to keep radiators clear and engines running at optimal temperatures.

For this new series, New Holland Construction has brought the design and manufacturing of its excavator line fully in-house to enhance machine performance, durability and operator experience. The result is a more capable, versatile machine tailored for construction crews, landscapers, utility contractors and municipalities looking to do more with a compact framework.

The cab environment is where the D-Series truly sets itself apart. Available with a four-post ROPS/FOPS canopy or a fully enclosed cab, both configurations are packed with comfort and safety features. In the cab, operators will find a fabric pneumatic suspension seat with automatic weight control, height-adjustable armrests, LED lights, manual or automatic climate control, plus six directional vents and intuitive joystick-mounted controls that move with the seat for smoother, more precise operation over uneven terrain.

Read more here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-holland-construction-unveils-d-series-mini-excavators-built-in-hou-1066820

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
