CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH announces pricing of its offering of €500,000,000 3.875% notes due September 2035

CNH announces pricing of its offering of €500,000,000 3.875% notes due September 2035

Basildon, August 27, 2025

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) ("CNH") today announces the successful pricing of its offering of €500,000,000 in principal amount of 3.875% notes due September 3, 2035 (the "Notes") with an issue price of 98.906% of the principal amount.

The closing of the offering is currently expected on September 3, 2025. The notes will be issued by CNH under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. CNH intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for its general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt. Application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

