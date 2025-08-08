Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 16:59
10,620 Euro
-0,38 % -0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,62010,72007.08.
10,64010,72007.08.
ACCESS Newswire
08.08.2025 00:26 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First New Holland CR11s Make Their Debut in the Fields of Spain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / The CNH brand, New Holland, has delivered its first new combine harvesters in Spain.

These next generation combines are designed to transform the way crops are harvested. The new CR11 features maximum capacity, virtually zero grain losses, full automation, maximum energy efficiency and respect for the soil. It is very high-level technology at the service of the modern farmer.

The New Holland CR11 reaches unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity, anticipating the challenges of modern agriculture, and rendering operations more sustainable and profitable.

A new era in Spanish agriculture

The arrival of the first two CR11s in Spain presents the beginning of a new era in harvesting for the country, in which technology, efficiency and sustainability go hand-in-hand.

New Holland reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish countryside, offering solutions that not only increase the profitability of farms, but also help to conserve the most valuable resource: the land.

Read the full story here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-new-holland-cr11s-make-their-debut-in-the-fields-of-spain-1058167

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
