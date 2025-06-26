Anzeige
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 22:38 Uhr
155 Leser
CNH Industrial's Mentoring Initiative To Empower Students Experiencing Poverty

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Volunteers at CNH's India Technology Center are coaching students experiencing poverty to boost their confidence, professional skills and employability.

In India, as in much of the world, the promise of education is profound. It is often regarded as a bridge to new possibilities, helping individuals rise above social and economic barriers. But the relationship between education and social mobility is complex. Students who are facing economic hardship often struggle at university.

The engineers at CNH's India Technology Center (ITC), one of the largest R&D centers in the Company's global network, wanted to make a difference to the academic and life outcomes of such students. In 2023, they launched Project Margdarshan ("guidance" in Hindi), a mentorship program for engineering students who are facing economic hardship. Now in its third edition, the program involves nine hours of one-to-one mentoring over the course of a year. The goal is to build the self-confidence of mentees, with coaching sessions devoted to developing communication and presentation skills, polishing CVs and conducting mock job interviews. Forty students and forty ITC volunteers took part during the 2023-24 academic year, and 45 mentees are taking part during 2024-25. The selection of mentees for the 2025-26 academic year is under way.

Read the full story here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnhs-mentoring-initiative-to-empower-students-experiencing-poverty-1043552

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
