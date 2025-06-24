CNH Industrial Making an Impact: Floating Island Habitat

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, has taken on a project that exemplifies its commitment to sustainability.

The Sioux Falls Sustainability Committee is an employee driven committee made up of 16 dedicated members that meet monthly to plan ways they can help. Projects have included river clean-up efforts and Earth Day events.

In partnership with Friends of the Big Sioux River (FBSR), the committee is designing and building a floating island system to support wildlife habitats on the river. These islands will eventually be anchored along the Big Sioux and provide several environmental benefits:

Increased biodiversity

Protected areas for wildlife to live and breed

A root system to house spawning fish and filter the river water

A platform covered in native plants and flowers to provide pollination opportunities

Improved water quality, positively impacting agriculture in the area

Added beauty to the Big Sioux River for all visitors to enjoy.

The committee and other volunteers have built the island panels and have tested them.

Recently, team members also attended the Big Sioux Brew. This local event is designed to raise awareness around the local water shed and the impact it has on the environment. The Sioux Falls Sustainability committee was there to display a miniature model of the island design and talk about the project.

