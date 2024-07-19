

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) is up over 62% at $4.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is up over 36% at $17.42. Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) is up over 19% at $4.15. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) is up over 13% at $3.93. Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) is up over 12% at $1.34. My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) is up over 11% at $3.82. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is up over 9% at $2.12. NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is up over 8% at $8.79. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is up over 6% at $3.85. TuanChe Limited (TC) is up over 6% at $1.75.



In the Red



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is down over 12% at $301.62. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is down over 11% at $1.33. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is down over 10% at $2.60. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is down over 7% at $100.46. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 7% at $9.02. Wipro Limited (WIT) is down over 7% at $6.40. Locafy Limited (LCFY) is down over 7% at $5.71. Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is down over 6% at $52.50. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) is down over 6% at $1.70. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 6% at $1.41. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) is down over 6% at $1.15.



