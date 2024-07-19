Evrima Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19 July 2024

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Evrima (AQSE: EVA), the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held at 3 p.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries :