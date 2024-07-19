Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) has donated CAN$125,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support relief efforts following the recent wildfires in the Labrador West region and has committed an additional CAN$75,000 to support community organizations assisting with the recovery phase.

As wildfires forced residents of Labrador City to evacuate, including more than 2,000 IOC employees, this marks the second such evacuation in Labrador in recent months. The donated funds will help the Canadian Red Cross address urgent needs, including food, shelter, and essential supplies for those affected by the wildfires in Labrador City.

IOC President and Chief Executive Officer Mike McCann said: "During these challenging times, the strength of our community lies in cooperation and mutual support. Rio Tinto IOC is actively contributing to the recovery efforts alongside local authorities and community organizations. We have been a part of this community for 70 years, and we are proud to partner with the Canadian Red Cross and local organizations to bring relief to our community during this challenging time."

Mayor of the Town of Labrador City Belinda Adams said: "As Mayor of the Town of Labrador City, we are truly grateful to Rio Tinto IOC for their incredibly generous donation to help our community in Labrador West. The recent wildfires have been tough on everyone, but the support from IOC and their partnership with the Canadian Red Cross and local groups really shows the strength of our community. This donation will make a huge difference in helping our residents during this difficult time. Together, we'll get through this and come out even stronger."

In times of emergency, community cooperation and mutual support are paramount. Rio Tinto IOC continues to monitor the situation and evaluate the needs of the communities, as well as our employees and contractors.

