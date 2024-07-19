

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), Friday announced preliminary results for the second quarter and first half of 2024.



For the first half, the pre-tax profit was reduced to 11.5 million euros compared to 211 million euros, whereas for the second quarter, pre-tax loss stood at 5.7 million euros versus pre-tax profit of 27.3 million euros in the prior year.



The company recorded EBITDA of 233.6 million euros in the first half of the year compared to 429.3 million euros of last year, whereas the same decreased to 107.2 million euros in the second quarter from 139.9 million euros in the year ago quarter.



The German company generated external sales of 5.2 billion euros in first half compared to 5.8 billion in previous year. The same for second quarter declined to 2.6 billion euros from last year's 2.9 billion euros.



