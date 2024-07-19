Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced for the second quarter of 2024:

Key Quarterly Highlights

Net income was $1.3 million.

Earnings per share of $0.60.

Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

Total assets increased to $942 million.

Deposits decreased to $800 million.

Credit quality remains strong, with 99.20% of unguaranteed loans performing according to loan agreements.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.66%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"This has been a challenging year for the Bank. The current economic environment and political climate seem to make for much uncertainty in all lines of business. The Bank continues to be focused on credit quality and margin management. Our staff continues to focus on relationship banking, and we continue to bring in new relationships that see value in the Community Banking model we offer. I am encouraged by those new relationships as we continue to grow in our newer markets."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the quarter (2Q24) was $1.3 million, rebounding from last quarter's (1Q24) $(2.0 million) loss, while down from the net income of $1.7 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year (2Q23).

Earnings (loss) per share were $0.60 for 2Q24, $(0.92) for 1Q24, and $0.80 for 2Q23.

Net interest income was $6.84 million during 2Q24, a 0.68% increase from 1Q24's $6.79 million. This also represents a 5.12% decrease from 2Q23's $7.2 million in net interest income. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to: Interest expense of $4.7 million in 2Q24, compared to $2.7 million in 2Q23.

Tax equivalent net interest margin remained at 3.21% for 2Q24, as it was in 1Q24, a decrease from the 3.59% margin in 2Q23.

During 2Q24, $165,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $4.7 million in 1Q24, and a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $35,000 in 2Q23. 1Q24's provision for credit losses was heavily impacted by the one-time write-off of one customer's loans in the amount of $5.5 million. Due to the timing of the write-off, the Bank is very early in the recovery process, thus immaterial recoveries have been recognized.

Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million during 2Q24, a 29.35% decrease from 1Q24's $3.1 million, while it was a 21.37% increase from 2Q23's $1.8 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Investment brokerage commission income for 2Q24 was $641,000, compared to $594,000 for 1Q24, and $541,000 for 2Q23. Mortgage banking activities for 2Q24 were $487,000, compared to $486,000 for 1Q24, and $343,000 for 2Q23. Trust fee income for 2Q24 was $166,000, compared to $87,000 for 1Q24, and $110,000 for 2Q23. A one-time gain on termination of interest rate swaps resulted in recognizing $1.1 million during 1Q24, while there were no such gains (or losses) on termination of interest rate swaps for 2Q24 or 2Q23.

Noninterest expenses totaled $7.3 million during 2Q24, a 6.65% decrease from 1Q24's $7.8 million. This was a 4.98% increase from 2Q23's $7.0 million in noninterest expenses. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Compensation and benefits in 2Q24 were $4.3 million, compared to $4.6 million for 1Q24, and $3.9 million for 2Q23.



Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

Net income (loss) for the first six months of 2024 (YTD 2024) was a $(673,000) loss, compared to $3.2 million income for the first six months of 2023 (YTD 2023).

Earnings (loss) per share were $(0.31) for YTD 2024 and $1.52 for YTD 2023.

Net interest income was $13.6 million for YTD 2024, a 5.05% decrease from YTD 2023's $14.4 million. This decrease was primarily due to: Interest expense of $9.1 million for YTD 2024, compared to $5.0 million for YTD 2023.

During YTD 2024, $4.8 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $232,000 for YTD 2023.

Noninterest income totaled $5.3 million for YTD 2024, compared to $3.5 million for YTD 2023. This represents a 50.84% increase. This increase was primarily due to: Investment brokerage commission income of $1.2 million in YTD 2024, compared to $961,000 in YTD 2023. Mortgage banking activities of $973,000 in YTD 2024, compared to $593,000 in YTD 2023. The aforementioned $1.1 million one-time gain on termination of interest rate swaps in YTD 2024.

Noninterest expenses totaled $15.1 million for YTD 2024, compared to $13.7 million for YTD 2023. This represents a 10.35% increase. This increase was primarily due to: Compensation and benefits in YTD 2024 were $8.9 million, compared to $8.0 million in YTD 2023.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $942 million as of the end of 2Q24, a 1.85% increase from the end of 1Q24's $925 million balance, and a 5.31% increase from the end of 2Q23's $895 million balance. These increases were primarily due to: Cash and cash equivalents ended 2Q24 at $21.1 million, compared to $16.5 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $24.1 million as of the end of 2Q23. Securities - available-for-sale increased to $79.1 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $75.4 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $53.5 million as of the end of 2Q23. Net loans increased to $753 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $742 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $724 million as of the end of 2Q23.

Total deposits as of the end of 2Q24 were $800 million, compared with $807 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $796 million as of the end of 2Q23. These fluctuations were comprised of: Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $169 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $155 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $160 million as of the end of 2Q23. Interest-bearing deposits decreased to $631 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $652 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $637 million as of the end of 2Q23.

Borrowed funds increased to $65 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $41 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $20 million as of the end of 2Q23.

Total equity as of the end of 2Q24 was $53.5 million, compared to $52.7 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $54.5 million as of the end of 2Q23.

Book value per share was $24.81($20.66 tangible) as of the end of 2Q24, compared to $24.49 ($20.37 tangible) as of the end of 1Q24, and $25.41 ($21.33 tangible) as of the end of 2Q23.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,629 $ 8,711 $ 12,617 Other short-term investments 11,501 7,784 11,518 Total cash and cash equivalents 21,130 16,495 24,135 Securities - available-for-sale 79,101 75,354 53,477 Securities - held-to-maturity 20,310 20,615 21,375 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,563 7,599 8,381 Loans held for sale 2,445 4,865 6,446 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,502; $9,381; and $9,176 at 2Q24; 1Q24; and 2Q23, respectively 752,756 742,472 723,784 Premises and equipment, net 18,700 18,846 17,597 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 3,110 3,036 2,908 Real estate owned 248 188 285 Bank-owned life insurance 16,047 15,939 16,185 Accrued interest receivable 3,439 3,239 2,763 Other assets 10,736 10,815 11,730 Total assets $ 942,419 $ 925,297 $ 894,900 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 169,000 $ 155,116 $ 159,615 Interest-bearing 631,394 652,251 636,658 Total deposits 800,394 807,367 796,273 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 65,000 41,000 20,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $123; $143; and $205 at 2Q24; 1Q24; and 2Q23, respectively) 14,877 14,857 14,795 Accrued interest payable 1,870 1,752 1,510 Other liabilities 6,821 7,606 7,806 Total liabilities 888,962 872,582 840,384 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,154,691 shares at 2Q24; 2,152,441 shares at 1Q24; and 2,145,691 shares at 2Q23 2,155 2,152 2,146 Additional paid-in capital 8,624 8,590 8,477 Retained earnings 50,624 49,694 49,983 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (7,946 ) (7,721 ) (6,090 ) Total stockholders' equity 53,457 52,715 54,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 942,419 $ 925,297 $ 894,900

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 10,524 $ 10,210 $ 9,292 Investment securities: Taxable 804 761 415 Tax-exempt 39 61 98 Dividends 172 147 110 Total interest and dividend income 11,539 11,179 9,915 Interest expense Deposits 3,777 3,750 2,295 Borrowed funds 922 635 411 Total interest expense 4,699 4,385 2,706 Net interest income 6,840 6,794 7,209 Credit loss expense 165 4,663 (35 ) Net interest income, after credit loss expense 6,675 2,131 7,244 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 345 335 336 Interchange income 350 308 342 Investment brokerage commission income 641 594 541 Mortgage banking activities 487 486 343 Trust fee income 166 87 110 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 108 107 99 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 26 1 2 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - 1,070 - Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 61 114 26 Other income 15 11 13 Total noninterest income 2,199 3,113 1,812 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 4,340 4,569 3,945 Occupancy and equipment 1,029 1,064 919 Interchange expenses 166 165 152 Data processing 287 290 270 Professional services 120 169 95 Advertising 213 201 183 FDIC premiums 197 181 211 Other expenses 945 1,178 1,176 Total noninterest expenses 7,297 7,817 6,951 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 1,577 (2,573 ) 2,105 Income tax expense (benefit) 280 (603 ) 384 Net income (loss) $ 1,297 $ (1,970 ) $ 1,721 Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.60 $ (0.92 ) $ 0.80 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2023 2Q24 2Q23 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 20,734 $ 18,010 Investment securities: Taxable 1,565 914 Tax-exempt 100 222 Dividends 319 217 Total interest and dividend income 22,718 19,363 Interest expense Deposits 7,526 4,166 Borrowed funds 1,558 839 Total interest expense 9,084 5,005 Net interest income 13,634 14,358 Credit loss expense 4,828 232 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 8,806 14,126 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 680 655 Interchange income 658 654 Investment brokerage commission income 1,235 961 Mortgage banking activitives 973 593 Trust fee income 253 247 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 215 197 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 28 18 Gain on termination of interest rate swap 1,070 - Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 174 57 Other income 26 140 Total noninterest income 5,312 3,522 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 8,909 7,980 Occupancy and equipment 2,093 1,770 Interchange expenses 332 301 Data processing 577 528 Professional services 592 562 Advertising 413 355 FDIC premiums 378 338 Other expenses 1,820 1,863 Total noninterest expenses 15,114 13,697 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (996 ) 3,951 Income tax expense (benefit) (323 ) 708 Net income (loss) $ (673 ) $ 3,243 Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.31 ) $ 1.52 Dividends per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34

