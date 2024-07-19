Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2024 18:14 Uhr
328 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced for the second quarter of 2024:

Key Quarterly Highlights

  • Net income was $1.3 million.

  • Earnings per share of $0.60.

  • Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $942 million.

  • Deposits decreased to $800 million.

  • Credit quality remains strong, with 99.20% of unguaranteed loans performing according to loan agreements.

  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.66%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"This has been a challenging year for the Bank. The current economic environment and political climate seem to make for much uncertainty in all lines of business. The Bank continues to be focused on credit quality and margin management. Our staff continues to focus on relationship banking, and we continue to bring in new relationships that see value in the Community Banking model we offer. I am encouraged by those new relationships as we continue to grow in our newer markets."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (2Q24) was $1.3 million, rebounding from last quarter's (1Q24) $(2.0 million) loss, while down from the net income of $1.7 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year (2Q23).

  • Earnings (loss) per share were $0.60 for 2Q24, $(0.92) for 1Q24, and $0.80 for 2Q23.

  • Net interest income was $6.84 million during 2Q24, a 0.68% increase from 1Q24's $6.79 million. This also represents a 5.12% decrease from 2Q23's $7.2 million in net interest income. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to:

    • Interest expense of $4.7 million in 2Q24, compared to $2.7 million in 2Q23.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin remained at 3.21% for 2Q24, as it was in 1Q24, a decrease from the 3.59% margin in 2Q23.

  • During 2Q24, $165,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $4.7 million in 1Q24, and a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $35,000 in 2Q23.

    • 1Q24's provision for credit losses was heavily impacted by the one-time write-off of one customer's loans in the amount of $5.5 million. Due to the timing of the write-off, the Bank is very early in the recovery process, thus immaterial recoveries have been recognized.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million during 2Q24, a 29.35% decrease from 1Q24's $3.1 million, while it was a 21.37% increase from 2Q23's $1.8 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to:

    • Investment brokerage commission income for 2Q24 was $641,000, compared to $594,000 for 1Q24, and $541,000 for 2Q23.

    • Mortgage banking activities for 2Q24 were $487,000, compared to $486,000 for 1Q24, and $343,000 for 2Q23.

    • Trust fee income for 2Q24 was $166,000, compared to $87,000 for 1Q24, and $110,000 for 2Q23.

    • A one-time gain on termination of interest rate swaps resulted in recognizing $1.1 million during 1Q24, while there were no such gains (or losses) on termination of interest rate swaps for 2Q24 or 2Q23.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $7.3 million during 2Q24, a 6.65% decrease from 1Q24's $7.8 million. This was a 4.98% increase from 2Q23's $7.0 million in noninterest expenses. These fluctuations were primarily due to:

    • Compensation and benefits in 2Q24 were $4.3 million, compared to $4.6 million for 1Q24, and $3.9 million for 2Q23.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income (loss) for the first six months of 2024 (YTD 2024) was a $(673,000) loss, compared to $3.2 million income for the first six months of 2023 (YTD 2023).

  • Earnings (loss) per share were $(0.31) for YTD 2024 and $1.52 for YTD 2023.

  • Net interest income was $13.6 million for YTD 2024, a 5.05% decrease from YTD 2023's $14.4 million. This decrease was primarily due to:

    • Interest expense of $9.1 million for YTD 2024, compared to $5.0 million for YTD 2023.

  • During YTD 2024, $4.8 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $232,000 for YTD 2023.

  • Noninterest income totaled $5.3 million for YTD 2024, compared to $3.5 million for YTD 2023. This represents a 50.84% increase. This increase was primarily due to:

    • Investment brokerage commission income of $1.2 million in YTD 2024, compared to $961,000 in YTD 2023.

    • Mortgage banking activities of $973,000 in YTD 2024, compared to $593,000 in YTD 2023.

    • The aforementioned $1.1 million one-time gain on termination of interest rate swaps in YTD 2024.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $15.1 million for YTD 2024, compared to $13.7 million for YTD 2023. This represents a 10.35% increase. This increase was primarily due to:

    • Compensation and benefits in YTD 2024 were $8.9 million, compared to $8.0 million in YTD 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $942 million as of the end of 2Q24, a 1.85% increase from the end of 1Q24's $925 million balance, and a 5.31% increase from the end of 2Q23's $895 million balance. These increases were primarily due to:

    • Cash and cash equivalents ended 2Q24 at $21.1 million, compared to $16.5 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $24.1 million as of the end of 2Q23.

    • Securities - available-for-sale increased to $79.1 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $75.4 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $53.5 million as of the end of 2Q23.

    • Net loans increased to $753 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $742 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $724 million as of the end of 2Q23.

  • Total deposits as of the end of 2Q24 were $800 million, compared with $807 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $796 million as of the end of 2Q23. These fluctuations were comprised of:

    • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $169 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $155 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $160 million as of the end of 2Q23.

    • Interest-bearing deposits decreased to $631 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $652 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $637 million as of the end of 2Q23.

  • Borrowed funds increased to $65 million as of the end of 2Q24, from $41 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $20 million as of the end of 2Q23.

  • Total equity as of the end of 2Q24 was $53.5 million, compared to $52.7 million as of the end of 1Q24, and $54.5 million as of the end of 2Q23.

  • Book value per share was $24.81($20.66 tangible) as of the end of 2Q24, compared to $24.49 ($20.37 tangible) as of the end of 1Q24, and $25.41 ($21.33 tangible) as of the end of 2Q23.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

2024

2024

2023

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

9,629

$

8,711

$

12,617

Other short-term investments

11,501

7,784

11,518

Total cash and cash equivalents

21,130

16,495

24,135

Securities - available-for-sale

79,101

75,354

53,477

Securities - held-to-maturity

20,310

20,615

21,375

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8,563

7,599

8,381

Loans held for sale

2,445

4,865

6,446

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,502; $9,381;

and $9,176 at 2Q24; 1Q24; and 2Q23, respectively

752,756

742,472

723,784

Premises and equipment, net

18,700

18,846

17,597

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Mortgage servicing rights

3,110

3,036

2,908

Real estate owned

248

188

285

Bank-owned life insurance

16,047

15,939

16,185

Accrued interest receivable

3,439

3,239

2,763

Other assets

10,736

10,815

11,730

Total assets

$

942,419

$

925,297

$

894,900

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

169,000

$

155,116

$

159,615

Interest-bearing

631,394

652,251

636,658

Total deposits

800,394

807,367

796,273

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

65,000

41,000

20,000

Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less

unamortized debt issuance costs of $123; $143; and $205

at 2Q24; 1Q24; and 2Q23, respectively)

14,877

14,857

14,795

Accrued interest payable

1,870

1,752

1,510

Other liabilities

6,821

7,606

7,806

Total liabilities

888,962

872,582

840,384

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,154,691 shares at 2Q24;

2,152,441 shares at 1Q24; and 2,145,691 shares at 2Q23

2,155

2,152

2,146

Additional paid-in capital

8,624

8,590

8,477

Retained earnings

50,624

49,694

49,983

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(7,946

)

(7,721

)

(6,090

)

Total stockholders' equity

53,457

52,715

54,516

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

942,419

$

925,297

$

894,900

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

2024

2024

2023

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

10,524

$

10,210

$

9,292

Investment securities:

Taxable

804

761

415

Tax-exempt

39

61

98

Dividends

172

147

110

Total interest and dividend income

11,539

11,179

9,915

Interest expense

Deposits

3,777

3,750

2,295

Borrowed funds

922

635

411

Total interest expense

4,699

4,385

2,706

Net interest income

6,840

6,794

7,209

Credit loss expense

165

4,663

(35

)

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

6,675

2,131

7,244

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

345

335

336

Interchange income

350

308

342

Investment brokerage commission income

641

594

541

Mortgage banking activities

487

486

343

Trust fee income

166

87

110

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

108

107

99

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

26

1

2

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

-

1,070

-

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

61

114

26

Other income

15

11

13

Total noninterest income

2,199

3,113

1,812

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

4,340

4,569

3,945

Occupancy and equipment

1,029

1,064

919

Interchange expenses

166

165

152

Data processing

287

290

270

Professional services

120

169

95

Advertising

213

201

183

FDIC premiums

197

181

211

Other expenses

945

1,178

1,176

Total noninterest expenses

7,297

7,817

6,951

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

1,577

(2,573

)

2,105

Income tax expense (benefit)

280

(603

)

384

Net income (loss)

$

1,297

$

(1,970

)

$

1,721

Earnings (loss) per share

$

0.60

$

(0.92

)

$

0.80

Dividends per share

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

Jun 30,

2024

2023

2Q24

2Q23

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

20,734

$

18,010

Investment securities:

Taxable

1,565

914

Tax-exempt

100

222

Dividends

319

217

Total interest and dividend income

22,718

19,363

Interest expense

Deposits

7,526

4,166

Borrowed funds

1,558

839

Total interest expense

9,084

5,005

Net interest income

13,634

14,358

Credit loss expense

4,828

232

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

8,806

14,126

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

680

655

Interchange income

658

654

Investment brokerage commission income

1,235

961

Mortgage banking activitives

973

593

Trust fee income

253

247

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

215

197

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

28

18

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

1,070

-

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

174

57

Other income

26

140

Total noninterest income

5,312

3,522

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

8,909

7,980

Occupancy and equipment

2,093

1,770

Interchange expenses

332

301

Data processing

577

528

Professional services

592

562

Advertising

413

355

FDIC premiums

378

338

Other expenses

1,820

1,863

Total noninterest expenses

15,114

13,697

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

(996

)

3,951

Income tax expense (benefit)

(323

)

708

Net income (loss)

$

(673

)

$

3,243

Earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.31

)

$

1.52

Dividends per share

$

0.34

$

0.34

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.